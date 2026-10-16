‘Nayyi Navelli’: Defying gravity and rationale

Much before the cinematic spectacle ‘Ramayana’ unfurls on silver screens, we get its partial retelling, a mini version inspired by the epic battle between the righteous and the sinful. We have nothing against films dipped in religious fervour, but when a film tries to be many things at one go, we can’t quite figure out whether ‘Nayyi Navelli’ is a social film masquerading as horror.com or mumbo-jumbo folklore being peddled as a divine subject.

From the word go, the film wears its social conscience on its sleeve. A sprightly Dadima (Sushmita Mukherjee) tells her newly-wedded daughter Pinky (Mita Vashisht) that there is no rush to have children; your body, your choice. And all these woke ideas have come to her from Mohini. Now, who is Mohini? The beautiful Yami Gautam Dhar. Only, in the film, her devar Bantu (Anurag Thakur) is a doubting Thomas and takes hours to convince us, and his family, including her husband Raja (Adinath Kothare), how Mohini is no mortal but, god forbid, a daayan.

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Much of his account, peppered with amusing wisecracks, corroborates with her near-demonic superpowers. The hum saath-saath hain family scenes, with quirky dialogues, carry the necessary verve. But just as we are about to believe that Mohini is a witch indeed comes a big twist.

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The film changes track and we go back in time, right up to treta yug, the very one in which lived the great Shri Ram and the ultimate paapi, Raavan. Now, this is a story we all know by heart. But here we try to make head and tail of Mohini’s katha, which talks of some magical stone with sinful ramification, Raavan ki baraat and the connection the family haveli has with all this.

If the first half is spent in Bantu’s exposition of how his bhabhi is a witch, the second goes in Mohini’s elaboration of who she really is.

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A heroine-oriented film is all too welcome and Yami does possess the mettle to carry off a part that requires her to be front and centre of the narrative. The problem is that Tamil director Balaji Mohan, who makes his Hindi debut with this film, and writer of the story, Himanshu Sharma, don’t know which direction they want to propel their film into. In between, the progressive beliefs of Divy Nidhi Sharma of ‘Chiraiya’ fame, credited here as the screenplay and dialogue writer, do sparkle. Mita Vashisht as the beetle-chewing family daughter is meant to raise a few laughs while igniting a debate around ageism. Married to a younger man — an IAS officer, no less — the track cuts both ways, before nudging us in the right direction.

Among the battery of actors, Anurag’s parallel act proves that his ‘Black Warrant’ performance was no flash in the pan. He has the talent and, despite the implausibility of the proceedings, he lightens the atmosphere.

Yami’s smile has that bewitching quality and she appears to be in command, with mystique intact. But the moment she turns into a superwoman, she becomes a stereotype female counterpart of ‘done to death’ action stunts of our superstars. Amidst the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa, she invokes and becomes a goddess, and god herself, acquiring powers that defy gravity and rationale. Yes, we understand faith knows no logic… but when reduced to simplistic and unbelievable cliches, it neither moves nor heightens the spiritual quotient.

AI and special effects too do not add much to the suspension of disbelief. Heavily used to recreate the golden past as well as modern-day Raavan, often these are just about average. Raavan ki baraat in modern-day life is like a rip-off from the White Walkers of ‘Game of Thrones’.

In the melee of good fighting evil, we get a whiff of how Ravaan’s 10 heads representing sins continue to live in most of us. But the film is not content to be symbolic. It spells out everything for us, including the promise that Shri Ram will come on this mortal earth time and again, if remembered with love and reverence. Sadly, even for the faithful like us, the film does little to elevate or entertain.

Yami’s Mohini might land on her feet each time she meets her mighty adversary, but the film doesn’t.

‘Iss sab ka kya vikalap hai,’ enquires a befuddled family member. Well, you certainly have the choice and option to omit this one from your Dasehra weekend outing. A pity really, for it comes from the Aanand L Rai production house that has given us soulful entertainers like ‘Raanjhanaa’ and purposeful madcaps like ‘Tanu Weds Manu’.

Even at a little over two hours, ‘Nayyi Navelli’ feels like a stretch and drags during the penultimate scenes. It does not imitate the prevalent genre of horror.com and is vastly different from movies like ‘Stree’, but that alone does not qualify to make it note (or watch) worthy.