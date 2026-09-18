No funny ‘Vibe’ here

“Iss gadhe ko main bardasht nahin kar sakti,” Preity Zinta, playing a dotty uni-expressioned Mata (Meta?) Hari, bellows at Kunal Kemmu.

My sentiments, exactly.

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Let’s not beat around the bush. ‘Vibe’ — directed, written, acted, etc, etc, by Kunal Kemmu — is as funny as a molar surgery, and as edifying as a plunge into a mound of manure. It is a terrible film with tacky production values and zero ingenuity.

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Smithereens of smut try to make up for the palpable lack of smartness in the writing. It’s like waving a red flag to a train that has already left the station.

Kemmu, playing the host of ceremonies, hams all the way. And when he stops hamming, he lets his co-actors take over. Poor Sparsh Shrivastava, playing Jai to Kemmu’s Veeru, just can’t keep up with his co-star’s loud hectoring masquerading as comic acting.

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Other actors, including Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav (Niruha), just hang around wondering what is expected of them. Poor Yashpal Sharma has nothing more to do than keep referring to Zinta as ‘Maim’. A Freudian slip describing the status of humour in a presentation that could roughly (and crudely) fall into the category of ‘broad’ comedy, what with two lovely women Preity Zinta and newcomer Vanshika Dhir going into spasms of self-abnegation in pursuit of that elusive laughter.

Dhir is named Kareena only so that there can be ‘Kareena Kapoor’ jokes. For those who came in late, Kareena Kapoor is the sister-in-law of this film’s helmer Kunal Kemmu.

Ill-earned nepotism goes a step further when Kemmu’s mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore shows up in a cameo as the Prime Minister of the country. Would she do this for anyone else?

I thought Kemmu’s brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan would also show up somewhere. Luckily, better sense prevailed.

At one point, Zinta, who was last seen in ‘Batwara’, gets into a blonde wig to fight the international goons in what looks like a boozy version of a Chinese gambling club. Hats off to Zinta for being a sport in a project that earns itself no favours.

The plot? Ah, I am still figuring out. From my reading of the chaos, ‘Vibe’ is about an intelligence agency (the only ‘intelligent’ factor I could spot in the celebration of silliness) called VIBE run by a woman named Madame H (Zinta) who wears one dress and expression throughout.

Budgetry constraints? Duck knows!

‘Vibe’ recruits two idiots (they are referred to as gadhas, which I feel is an insult to donkeys), Hardik (this is not the first time Kemmu is named this) and Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava), to combat an international terrorist organisation led by a gentleman named Abu Al Saeed.

There are jokes about orange fur coats, testicles, thepla, Huma Qureshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and a giggly play of words like ‘naastik, aastik, plastic’… So much schtick!

Alas, the funniest thing about ‘Vibe’ is that it actually thinks its purported jokes are funny.