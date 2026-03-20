No Other Choice: Rat race murders

Remember driving to work in 10 am traffic? Or addressing client queries late in the evening? The systemic dehumanising of workers by corporates feels all too real and the rage takes you to a tipping point. Then your salary credit helps you upgrade your iPhone and all’s well in the world again. Not for Park Chan-wook.

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‘No Other Choice’ opens with Man-Su Yoo’s desperate efforts to maintain relevance in a world that is fast replacing man with machine. He stands up for his subordinates, taking on “American bosses” at a paper manufacturing firm, only to lose his job.

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With his Korean-French style home and all the luxuries also at risk, something clicks as Man-Su sets out to eliminate his competition for a new position.

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Chan-wook blends malice with corporate mundaneness to give you a tale that’s 9 to 5 murder.

The mindfully crafted structure of the film is one of its biggest victories. Recall your first day at a new job? The workmanship is laughable but with just a little help from unexpected quarters, you get the job done. It might not be neat, but enough to help you survive another day. That’s precisely how the first murder unfolds. There’s something darkly funny about watching a fumbling man dash for his life from the site of a murder that he had set to execute.

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Man-Su grows into murder like any corporate employee would into their job. With every murder, the value of a middle-class dream to familial bonds comes under scrutiny. Man-Su’s unconventional family — a clearly-intelligent wife who stands by him against instinct during his drinking problems, a stepson and an autistic cello-playing prodigal daughter — is a beneficiary of his paper firm wealth, but do not necessarily understand his growing obsession with it.

The central character turns to nature as an outlet instead. He spends hours tending to bonsai. The glass greenhouse initially glitters under the sun. As the plot moves, Man-Su begins to spend more time there in the night and it transforms. The bonsai and the foliage now appear wilder, more untamed, as if giving in to their more primal instincts, just like the character.

Grounding the bewildering arc is Lee Byung-hun’s chameleonic performance. He goes from a doting father to a jealous husband to deer in the headlights while executing murder with ineffable ease. The actor also finds a perfect foil in Son Ye-jin, who embodies the role of the family’s secret keeper. The video call scenes between the two are some of the film’s sharpest.

There’s even more to appreciate with Ryu Seong-hei’s production design. The French home is the Korean equivalent of ‘the American dream’.

At a 2 hour-20 minute runtime, ‘No Other Choice’ is on the longer side, but dynamic drone sequences, takes up and down the stairs and especially ingenious binocular-inspired iris shots ensure that the film never slogs. It could have still done without a few unnecessary, but unfortunately unsurprising, subplots.

‘No Other Choice’ works as a powerful reminder of the rat race that is the corporate world.

Chan-wook uses an irresistible dose of malice to enliven everyday struggles, but is just as quick in warning the viewer. After all, the biggest problem with a rat race is that even if you win, you’re still a rat.