No Shaque it could have been better

Illusion meets reality… those of us who have watched Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception’ with rapt attention know all too well what a fascinating blend it is. Of course, Netflix’s latest web series ‘Shaque: Trust No One’, which too marries phantasmagoric elements with truth, bears no similarity with the acclaimed film. Rather, on the surface, it bears an uncanny resemblance with another of Netflix’s new films, ‘Gandhari’. Yes, like the Taapsee Pannu starrer, ‘Shaque’, which marks the web-series debut of Parineeti Chopra, too, deals with a mother’s search for her daughter.

Why a platform would commission two projects almost back to back with seemingly similar themes beats us. Beyond the trailer, once the seven-episode series unfolds, you know it is indeed a markedly different world with the idyllic and picturesque Shimla as the backdrop.

Advertisement

In the very first episode, Anvita’s (Parineeti Chopra) newly born daughter is abducted from the hospital. Fingers of suspicion point almost towards everybody: the devious mother-in-law (Soni Razdan) darting distrustful glances, the emotionally distant husband Alok (Tahir Raj Bhasin), and best friend forever Shreya (Harleen Sethi). And her husband, Dr Bhaskar (Sumeet Vyas), who runs the hospital, is no good guy either; early on, he has the CCTV footage deleted. The underbelly of medical practices unveils later.

Advertisement

With so many false flags around, before you are tempted to wear your sleuthing cap and the series transforms into a bona fide whodunit, the timeline shifts. Mother is still grieving but continues to believe her daughter is alive somewhere. Her belief is not unfounded. Each year, on her birthday, she receives visual proof of the same. Net result: she sees her daughter in every child she comes across and goes berserk. Is she unhinged?

Parineeti is not only back after a gap of two years but is also in form. She gives a controlled performance that requires her to be both gritty and disturbed. Other actors are reduced to playing second fiddle. Even the usually competent ones like Tahir and Sumeet disappoint for no fault of theirs; the script does not do them any great service.

Advertisement

The screen belongs mostly to Parineeti and somewhat to the other female actors such as Harleen. Then there is the lovely Jennifer Winget as Sakshi. She, along with her husband, has just moved to Shimla, with a daughter nearly the same age as the missing girl. It’s just a matter of time before Anvita is on her quest/prowl again. Is she hallucinating or guided by a mother’s gut instinct?

Between this oscillation and other subplots such as an extra-marital affair, surrogacy and witchcraft, the co-creator, director-writer Rensil D’Silva, weaves an interesting albeit cliched storyline. Almost like a hydra, it has many heads popping up, including black magic by way of a strange tantrik baba performing sorcery.

Before you scoff at the mumbo jumbo of superstition, the final unravelling does debunk it. And yet leaves room for the mystical… Why, the police inspector played by Anup Soni is even an expert in tarot card reading, an adjunct that appears rather forced. Anup has a very meaty part, the only person above board in this tale of betrayal and treachery. Red herrings abound.

The guessing game comes loaded with twists and turns, mostly surprising and some hackneyed too.

The final is as filmy as expected from the grandson of Prem Nath, Siddharth P Malhotra. Malhotra, both the co-creator and producer of the series, believes in paisa wasool content. The makers create the right atmospherics for a thriller, and there are some ‘heart in your mouth’ moments. You can feel fear gripping you as it envelops our lead Anvita, who becomes stoic too when the storyline demands her to play Sherlock. It’s these conveniences and contrivances that let the show down, even though Parineeti balances the two opposing traits of relentlessness and disruption well.

Yet what could have been an ‘all heart and brain’ riveting package just ticks the watchable meter. Easy watch, perhaps bingeable too, but not compelling enough. ‘Trust no one’, goes the tagline. You can trust yourself to spare time for ‘Shaque’, but not without riders. If the pulpy thrill of old school filmmaking is what your heart desires, go for it.