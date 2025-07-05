Well, well, well. ‘Squid Game’ is back to emotionally wreck the fans one last time like an ex crashing the wedding just to remind that he/she still has her/his favourite hoodie. Netflix’s global phenomenon returns for its final round and it goes out with a bang, a whimper and a CGI baby that will haunt your dreams (we’ll get to that). Oh, and if you thought the red light, green light doll was done traumatising us, she’s back, this time with a twin, spinning ropes with silent menace and just as much creep factor.

Get ready to dive into Hwang Dong-hyuk’s world, where the colours are pretty, the rules are cruel and no game ends with a lollipop and a pat on the back.

Let’s start with the good stuff because, let’s be real, you’re here for the games, the gore and the slow unravelling of humanity. Season 3 delivers it all.

From the get-go, the show makes it very clear. No one is here to play fair. The games are smarter, crueler and more personal than ever. Imagine a reverse “red light, green light” where hesitation keeps you alive, or a trust fall game that forces players to let someone die. Yeah, it’s that brutal.

And let’s talk about the characters. Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is back, but he’s a broken man. His failed rebellion in Season 2 left his best friend dead and now he’s out for revenge, not just to win, but to burn the whole system down.

Lee Jung-jae delivers a career-best performance, showing us a man drowning in guilt and rage. His final choice? No spoilers, but it’ll leave you shook. Lee Byung-hun is terrifying as the masked mastermind. His final face-off with Gi-hun? 10/10. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll scream at the screen when your favourite inevitably makes a very dumb choice. Classic Squid Game. No one ever learns. And that’s why we’re hooked.

The finale season swings big, but doesn’t always stick to the landing. The pacing can be uneven. Some episodes are sharp and gripping, others slow down with deep thoughts that don’t quite hit. The bigger setting is bold, but sometimes feels like it’s running through a checklist. Capitalism? Check. Surveillance? Check. Class war, cancel culture? Double check. The ideas are strong, but they can feel rushed.

And remember… the baby. Yep, a real baby. In a twist that’s equal parts brilliant and “wait, what?”, one of the players gives birth mid-game. Watching a digital newborn dropped into this madness feels like ‘Cocomelon’ crashed into ‘The Hunger Games’. It’s weird. Still, even when it stumbles, ‘Squid Game’ never loses its grip on you. It’s too intense and way too cruel to look away.

The ending doesn’t tie things up in a neat bow, and that’s the point. It leaves you disturbed, not just by what the players did, but by what you rooted for. If you’re into emotionally scarring entertainment wrapped in bubblegum aesthetics and set to unsettling lullabies, congratulations. Your next binge is here. Game on.