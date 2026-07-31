‘Oh My Dog’: Canine chronicle

You don’t have to be a dog lover to enjoy Amit Rai’s cleverly constructed canine quest for a missing loved one. As a matter of fact, you don’t have to be much of anything to absorb his gently persuasive take on humanism and companionship.

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There are two parallel stories running together, scampering for space but never really colliding in their comparable concerns.

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In Bihar, a dog named Oscar (Bruno) looks for his impoverished master, a young construction worker who is extracted from his rugged habitat by a kidney thief.

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Elsewhere, in neighbouring Assam, a young computer prodigy Apu (played by director Amit Rai’s son Maahi Rai) tracks down his kidnapped canine brother Momo (Oscar) with the help of a kind Teacher Didi (Sulakhyana Baruah).

The duo is partly from Satyajit Ray’s children’s books, and partly from Enid Blyton’s.

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The setup could easily slip into gimmickry — dog looks for daddy, while boy looks for doggie — but it doesn’t, largely for the writer-director’s refusal to let his vision get ahead of the edifying idea of how humane a canine could be during a crisis. The two crises never become an occasion for ‘Teri Meherbaniyan’ sort of stunts and melodrama.

Amit Rai slips in and out of his dual doggie dilemma with the comfort of knowing where he is going, even when the characters aren’t sure of their destination.

I did find the third act over-crowded and too much in a hurry to court a climax. A quieter, more reposeful tone, as in the first two acts, works far more effectively to draw out the increasingly important bonding between human beings and their canine counterparts.

The two canine heroes, especially Oscar (the other four-legged hero is largely missing in action), are shown to be unerring in their loyalty, unflinching in their devotion.

The loving care with which Rai packages his humane saga, never letting the human characters seem sketchy for the sake of adding heft to the four-legged heroes, is a pleasure to experience.

Hungarian cinematographer Mate Harbal captures the crowded streets of Patna and Guwahati without a single patronising shot. Subhash Sahoo’s sound design, welding woofs with hurrahs, police sirens with conch shells, is a masterclass in atmospheric astuteness, while the background score (Mangesh Dhakde) desists from framing the drama in spoon-feeding road signs.

The human actors, no match to the canines, sportingly play along. Aptly, Amit Rai casts region-authentic actors. Pankaj Tripathi is his habitually serene self as a respected Bihari teacher helping the search party. Pawan Malhotra as a Sikh cop, crossing swords with techno-savvy Apu, is a smile zone. But the scene stealer is Rajesh Kumar as a brazenly two-faced cop enjoying every bit of his character’s sleaziness.

‘Oh My Dog’ could have been less anxious to reach its climactic point. If you love dogs, don’t miss this. If you don’t, still don’t.