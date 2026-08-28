‘One Night Only’: Romcom that works

It’s been a long while since we’ve been gifted with a romcom that actually works. Most romcom premises are based on fantasy and this one is no different. But the salient feature here is that it works despite having to suspend your disbelief.

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Imagine a scenario where the government outlaws pre-marital sex in the US, except for one night in a year where singles are legally allowed to fornicate. It’s hard to imagine such an event ever happening, but once you get over that hurdle, this movie begins to grow on you.

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Screenwriter Travis Braun sets up the scenario in an America that is three years behind current times. Conservative politicians have laid down a law enforcing chastity for the unmarried. The cops spend 364 days of the year arresting folks who just want to get laid. Each citizen has a biosensor inserted into the wrist. Green is for the married and red is for those who are not. These biosensors alert the police if you’ve violated the mandate.

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The night when sex is permitted, everyone’s sensors turn green. An alert is issued and married people take on the night shift at local businesses, while the unmarried go wild in the streets.

Commercial jingle singer Allie (Monica Barbaro) and pizzeria owner Owen (Callum Turner) are both looking for a hook-up before time runs out. Owen’s girlfriend (Maya Hawke) has already announced that she intends to have sex with a different man. His mom, Linda (Molly Ringwald), encourages him to try to find someone new. Allie is also hoping to get lucky with the right man. The two keep running into each other throughout the night.

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The lead actors have great chemistry but the screenplay keeps them apart for most of the runtime. And before they can come together as preordained, they have to go through the motions of having unfulfilling encounters with other potential partners that end in silly mishaps. It’s all funny and irreverent. And you don’t get too anxious wondering whether the two will eventually get together.

The inevitable resolution is a forgone conclusion after all.

Allie and Owen are frisky and want to get laid but given the short reprieve, time is obviously running out. The narrative manages to generate a sense of urgency and even hints at psychological panic, but it’s not drawn out enough to register in the audience’s mind. The two retrieve a condom that’s fallen through a sidewalk grate — it’s supposed to be the last condom available, so the humorous set piece works up some smiles.

Barbaro’s skills as a comedic actress are never in doubt. She has oodles of charm, too.

This comedy of errors feels episodic with sight gags and situational comedy taking centre stage. Several cameos add lustre to the enticement. The first half is distinctly comedic while the latter works on creating romance.

Will Gluck tries to highlight the importance of establishing a genuine connection before a sexual romp. The narrative plays to a light-hearted vein. There’s nothing deep to be explored here.

The unusual and delightfully unhinged premise, sequences that get you laughing out loud, and performances that charm make this a crowd-pleaser.