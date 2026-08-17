‘Pallaburusu’: Pure glee of a spree

Debutant director Uday Chauhan’s Telugu film ‘Pallaburusu’ deserves a wide audience. It is tragic and humorous, sometimes simultaneously, as we follow the film’s 68-year-old protagonist Shambu Guddappa, played by Sudhakar Reddy, an unalloyed cent per cent natural, just like Nallandi (Mayandi) in the Vijay Sethupathi Tamil film ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’.

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Like Nallandi, Shambu is stubborn and self-righteous to the point of self-destruction. He spends his time with his ageing friends in a Telangana village, but remains sneeringly detached — or is it envy? — from their progeny chatter.

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Shambu is at loggerheads with his own son, a podgy middle-aged lineman Tirupati (Muralidhar Goud), who is neck-deep in financial woes, and has a marriageable daughter. Her future in-laws’ visit is one of the many mirthful episodes which evince amusement.

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Debutant director Uday Chauhan displays a mystifying penchant for seeing the lighter side of life’s vicissitudes, down to the final ha-ha-got-you stroke which I won’t reveal. Right till the lachrymose finale, the narrative preserves a chin-up attitude even when the going gets really rough for Shambu.

How much more of a bummer could life get for Shambu than to not be invited to his own grand-daughter’s wedding? Out pops Ravi (Prajwal Yadma, promising), the young, optimistic village barber, to remind Shambu that he doesn’t need to be invited to the wedding and even gets a shiny new kurta stitched for the sullen patriarch.

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The film never ceases to spill sunshine on the clouds. The entire brouhaha over a toothbrush grows organically into a story of estrangement and loneliness. The salient actor Sudhakar Reddy embodies desolation even when in a crowd. He is heartbreaking in the courtroom sequence where he says he hasn’t had a decent meal since his wife died.

He is also amusing in his tremulous self-righteousness. When he digs his own grave, rationalising the eccentric act as a manifestation of his abject aloneness, we don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Conscientious films don’t tell us to feel the emotions. This one doesn’t. We enter Shambu’s desolate world without road signs. The serene background score (Pawan Ch), the quietly authoritative cinematography (Vinod Bangari) and the firm but supple editing (Srujana Adusumilli) make ‘Pallaburusu’ a memorable and moving movie experience.