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Home / Movie Review / ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, a wishy-washy no-brainer that collapses under the weight of its own banality

‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, a wishy-washy no-brainer that collapses under the weight of its own banality

Clichés masquerade as woke feminism in this shallow surface-level drama

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 11:58 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari try their best to generate some interest out of the anaemic writing.
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film: Sony LIV: Parivarik ManuRanjan

Director: Varun V Sharma

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mukesh Tiwari, Brijendra Kala, Sunita Rajwar, Vijayant Kohli

‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ seems to have been made only because there is a pun in the title: the protagonists are named Manu Joshi and Ranjan Dubey (clever!) and whatever follows is as interesting as a dunk in a cold river at low tide.

Set in Lucknow, the plot follows Ranjan Dubey (Pankaj Tripathi), an unmarried man living alone in a large ancestral home. Helen/Manu (Aditi Rao Hydari) arrives to oversee the property as a manager/housekeeper. Just how she gets there is a muddle mystery best left unsolved unless you are a sucker for shallow surface-level drama that collapses under the weight of its own banality.

The relationship that grows between the bachelor householder and the all-purpose housekeeper serves up no surprises besides the fact that there are no surprises. Director Varun V Sharma, who has co-written the script along with actor Brijendra Kala and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, opts for the soft options all through. There is not one inspired moment in the entire length and breadth of this wishy-washy no-brainer.

The relationship between the protagonists, two healthy single people thrown together under the same roof (“Kappu ke saath jalta diya”), is so chaste they feel like they’ve walked out of a Doordarshan serial, clueless about hormonal activities, or pretending to be.

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Tripathi and Rao try their best to generate some interest out of the anaemic writing. They get no help from the screenplay which leaves them with simpering conversations and zero chemistry. And just about the only twist in this plot populated by parivarik pedestrianism is a mundan ceremony in place of the routine wedding festivity.

And who sings and dances to such a shabby remix of ‘Chaap Tilak’ at a mundan?

After a tame start, with Tripathi and Rao doing a pale Sanjeev Kumar-Jaya Bhaduri from ‘Anamika’ (with no “Baahon mein chale aao” anywhere in sight), the plot runs out of steam in no time. After throwing two strangers together in a crumbling Lucknow home, the writers just don’t know what to do them.

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The supporting cast is terribly uninvolved, as though shooting in gaps in their schedule. Sunita Rajwar as the neighbourhood busybody, seems to have walked off the ‘Gullak’, ‘Panchayat’ locations into this Lucknowi kebaab-mein-haddi.

No one seems to enjoy this, least of all the people behind the camera who seem to have gone to sleep after the lead pair’s entry, leaving the actors to their own devices.

The narrative hems and haws and finally creaks to a halt, leaving us wondering why the film was made in the first place, except to show us that Pankaj Tripathi can do a Amol Palekar.

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That we know already. What else?

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