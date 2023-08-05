 Passing the scare test : The Tribune India

Passing the scare test

Passing the scare test

Strong back stories aid the narrative of ‘Talk to Me’.



Johnson Thomas

‘Talk to Me’ is a remarkably confident directorial debut from the Philippou brothers, previously known for their frenzied YouTube fight and prank videos that have caught the fancy of the young generation addicted to the cyber world. This is a small-budget effort, featuring a game of thrill reliant on a possession story with nary a jump scare, but yet effective as a scare fest.

The narrative opens with two shocking, eyeball-grabbing incidents of violence that set the general tone. It’s not all violence and gore thereafter.

The daringly different and clever element here involves a deadly craze for a game that would easily attract an entire generation.

That’s the kind of plausibility that lends credibility to a movie that uses tired genre tropes for freaky, unacceptable behaviour patterns of its lead characters. The narrative also makes use of the social media craze by imagining a feeding frenzy regarding the fascination for everything occult and spiritual possession.

All that is made possible by a construct that has a grief-stricken Mia (Sophia Wilde), her friend Jade (Alexandra Jensen), Jade’s younger brother Riley (Joe Bird), and their party-loving friends getting drawn into playing a game of chance through a ritual centering around an embalmed hand. Each one takes 90-second turns in holding the hand, saying ‘Talk to Me’ and inviting the dead to come into them.

You would think the younger generation would have better sense than that? But then, for a horror premise to work, the characters have to be overly curious and extremely stupid. The characters here are both, and more.

They also fail to garner any sympathy. You are more distressed for the way these youngsters put each other at risk just so that they can experience some thrills. That’s as horrifying as this film can get and it’s no mean achievement.

The Philippou brothers design an emotional carnage that is quite effective. The narrative stays away from jump scares, preferring to create a viable, anger-provoking distress, rather than the traditional horror scares evoked by overused blood and gore. The lead trio has strong back stories that aid the narrative in generating effect. The cinematography, background score, realistic performances, ingenious effects and intermittent unpredictable turns allow for some highly effective carnage on the senses. Mia’s troubled relationship with her non-communicative father and her need to find reasons for her mother’s untimely death make her take the lead in overusing the hand that fuels the ghosts. You are expected to suspend your disbelief throughout and that’s quite easily done if you allow yourself to be lured into the emotional mayhem that the movie intends you to experience.

Though strategically stylised, the film manages a superb blend with realistic takes, neat creative flourishes, brilliant use of sound and an overall atmosphere that generates distress, unease and a fair deal of suspense. It’s not exactly a scare fest but the body horror and disturbing imagery do well to generate a repugnance and distress that stay with you long after the film ends.

