‘Pharma’: An overdose of sentimentality

PR Arun’s ‘Pharma’ follows, through multiple timelines, the life of medical sales rep-turned-whistleblower KP Vinod. The plot is inspired by true incidents, or so the series tells you at the start. Unfortunately, very little of the world created by Arun and his team feels actually lived-in.

The writer-director has a history in the industry, having worked as a sales representative himself. It is then that the broad brushstroke characters — including the well-meaning, if somewhat complicit, lead, the caricaturish pharma bigwigs, and the righteous doctors — disappoint the viewer.

Despite Nivin Pauly’s best efforts, Vinod hardly develops into a character that one wants to root for. In the 2000s’ timeline, he is a fumbling, starry-eyed new hire who, in all honesty, is not very good at his job. He unwittingly gets gynaecologist Dr Janaki, played with rare restraint by Shruti Ramachandran, to prescribe a diabetes-inducing drug to pregnant women before turning into the promised saviour. How he gets from point A to B forms the plot of the series.

The early episodes of the promised medical-thriller have very little of either. It’s mostly Vinod and his associates, none of them leaving any impression of any sort, dropping one-liners that are either too Disney-villainish or too sentimental. Even the seasoned Rajit Kapoor comes off as your neighbourhood uncle reading out WhatsApp forwards or rehearsing a soap opera script.

The problem with ‘Pharma’ isn’t that it doesn’t have anything urgent or meaningful to say, because it does, especially in times when spurious cough syrups are claiming the lives of children. However, the route that it takes is hardly scenic.

Viewers familiar with mainstream Malayalam cinema would be accustomed to some sort of tropes — the hero with a heart of gold, women in refrigerators, the hedonistic antagonists.

‘Pharma’ gives you abundant doses of each. A brutal murder ignites the heroic side of our male lead, who after playing second fiddle to side characters for a good six episodes, suddenly has all the answers. Most of the final payoff, therefore, feels unearned.

There are moments in ‘Pharma’ that do capture attention. Long shots of surgeons carrying out complex procedures, scrubbing out of the OR exhausted and a young girl skeltering for her inhaler do make the viewer ponder over the toll disease takes on both the healers and the patients. But these sequences are few and far between.

The show instead chooses to spend more time panning its camera on melodramatic patient testimonies, lavish pharma launch parties, corporate team meetings, sting operations, and even a militia-like army attempting to lay bare the truth of the industry.

Most of them fail to evoke any emotion. Even from a technical standpoint, these sequences falter. In one of the early episodes, actors playing Vinod’s colleagues can be seen getting up from their chairs even before their names are called during a team meeting. Sequences like that making it to the final cut will make the audience question the attention to detail or the lack thereof.

‘Pharma’ is still watchable in parts due to Pauly and Ramachandran’s commitment to their parts — even though the characterisation remains paper-thin — and its message.

Towards the end, the winter chill had me reaching out for a paracetamol. After nearly four hours of being told not to take medicines at face value, I turned to the back label to look at the composition. If nothing else, the series had at least succeeded in piquing curiosity.