‘Queen of Chess’: A grandmaster stroke

There’s a moment early on in ‘Queen of Chess’ where the camera hovers over a board with pieces frozen, the clock ticking and breath held, and you realise you’re not watching a quiet sport at all. It’s a high-stakes mind duel dressed in silence. The documentary leans into that contradiction from the get-go. Chess as stillness on the surface, chaos underneath.

Grandmaster Garry Kasparov calls it psychological warfare, Judit Polgar calls it infinite possibility. The film cleverly plays on the contrast, turning the tension into a perfect blend of cinema and drama.

The story traces Judit’s evolution from a shy Hungarian child into the most formidable female chess player the world has ever seen and, more crucially, one of the strongest players.

Born into communist Hungary as the youngest of three sisters, Judit grew up inside her father Laszlo Polgar’s radical educational experiment. Convinced that geniuses are made, not born, he pulled his daughters out of traditional schooling and immersed them in chess for eight to nine hours a day.

Archival footage shows a young Judit dwarfed by boards and books, yet already dismantling older opponents with startling composure.

She rose quickly through youth competitions, becoming the world’s top-ranked female player by age 12 and later the youngest grandmaster in history. Rather than dominate women-only tournaments, she chose the harder road and competed in open events against elite male grandmasters.

The documentary tracks her landmark clashes, particularly her long, psychologically-charged rivalry with world champion Garry Kasparov. Their encounters, including the infamous touch-move controversy and her eventual historic victory over him in 2002, form the central storyline.

Alongside competitive milestones, the film explores media scrutiny, political undertones of Cold War chess and gender bias within the sport.

What keeps the documentary gripping isn’t just what Judit achieved, it’s how she carried it. In interviews, she comes across as disarmingly grounded, almost bemused by her own legend.

Director Rory Kennedy understands that chess, cinematically, lives or dies on rhythm. So she injects motion where none exists physically. Clocks slam like gunshots. Split screens simulate mental calculations. Overhead board shots resemble battlefield maps.

The film also peppers in cultural texture without derailing momentum. Cold War politics looms in the background. Travel restrictions, state pressure and propaganda undertones add geopolitical stakes to individual matches. It’s a reminder that for Judit, every victory resonated beyond rating points.

Then comes the gender gauntlet, and the film doesn’t soften its edges. Archival clips of male champions dismissing women’s intellectual capacity land with a thud. You feel the room temperature drop. Watching a pony-tailed teenager dismantle grown grandmasters who doubted her isn’t just satisfying, it is cinematic catharsis.

Where the documentary becomes more complicated, and arguably more intriguing, is in its quieter psychological corners. The idea of Judit as her father’s “experiment” hovers throughout. Was the sacrifice worth it? What does childhood look like when it’s engineered for greatness? The film raises these questions but never fully dissects them. You catch flickers of ambivalence in Judit’s expressions, moments where pride and unease seem to share space. It’s fascinating material, though the documentary opts to keep the tone largely celebratory rather than interrogative.

Even so, warmth seeps in. Her relationship with husband Gusztav Font adds emotional shading, revealing how love, partnership and family resh

aped her relationship with competition.

‘Queen of Chess’ transforms a sedentary sport into a pulse-racing narrative and a singular career into a cultural milestone. The documentary emerges as deeply inspiring, capturing not just the scale of Judit Polgar’s achievements, but the spirit that powered them. It plays like a heartfelt ode.