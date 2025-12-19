‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’: Thriller with a social conscience

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back as Inspector Jatil Yadav, and in sync with his name, so is the complexity of the case he cracks in the second outing of this Honey Trehan directorial. In the very first scene, Meera (Chitrangda Singh) races out of her house frantically and drops of blood fall on her face. Scene shifts. Inspector Jatil is asked to investigate what appears to be black magic, cast on this well-heeled family.

You guessed it; it’s the Bansals, owners of a newspaper who have gathered at a farmhouse for the death anniversary of a small boy. Initial investigation shows cracks in the family. There is an unhinged drug addict, a pompous patriarch, one chachaji and an absentee member, owner of a TV channel with a grouse and a score to settle. To top it all, there is a suspicious-looking guru maa (Deepti Naval), who has the entire family under her spell.

The setting, by all means, is ominous. On-point atmospherics draw you in as you stare at dead birds and a bloodied pig-head. Expectedly, more sinister things are in store. Almost the entire family is wiped out in what is clearly a dance of blood and mayhem. Thus begins the guessing game. Is it the surviving members, including the eye-witness Meera? On the face of it, it’s an open and shut case… but our ace sleuth Jatil will not buy it. In walks a forensic expert (Revathi). We have already met Rajat Kapoor as the DGP, who takes personal interest in the case. Then, there is a ruthless insider-outsider played by Sanjay Kapoor.

Indeed, it is as if the entire talent pool of our industry has descended here. Apart from the key stakeholders, there is Jatil’s mother (Ila Arun) and his beloved Radhika Apte reprising their parts and adding continuity to the first outing.

As for the progression of the murder mystery, well, it deepens with each scene, moves forward, has you invested and intrigued…. who and why make us curious. As expected in a classic mystery, there is more than one suspect. Red herrings may not abound but exist for sure. But this isn’t your Hollywood mystery ‘Knives Out’, also led by an ensemble cast, and we are not saying so as a way of condescension even though the murder weapon is a gardener’s cutter. Much blood is spilled here and the murder scene is enacted more than once, yet there is no gore.

Beneath the ‘hatyakaand’ lurks a strong social statement. Class privilege, environmental pollution, role of the media, the fourth pillar of democracy, and, of course, how the police panders to the well-heeled; many well-intended ideas surface. If all art is political, Trehan and writer Smita Singh stick their neck out, and in a film set in Uttar Pradesh, they have the nerve to utter “bulldozer”.

From the lush locales of the rich and affluent, Jatil’s search takes you into the alleys where a majority of India lives. Pieces of the jigsaw puzzle involving the death of children fit but not so organically. Of course, things are not so elementary and you can’t quite guess who the killer is. If you believe a good whodunit is all about laying cues for the viewer to join the dots, this one may not pass muster. For, the identity of the killer and the motive come like a bolt from the blue.

If unexpected twists and a thriller with a social conscience is your wont, ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ won’t disappoint. Nor would gifted actor Nawazuddin. He carries the film and is more than convincing in his single-minded pursuit of truth. Even his romantic dalliance with Radhika Apte and banter with his feisty mother has an earnestness and infectious warmth.

With a bevy of actors out there, not everyone gets enough heft. Or space to make room for their talent. Chitrangada, however, has a solid part and presence. Revathi stands out and Ila has enough zest to delight. Priyanka Setia as a human rights lawyer can’t be ignored either, but Sanjay and Rajat don’t get to do much. Deepti Naval as the bald guru maa has this aura, at once mystical and dubious. She gets to spew some wisdom on karma, yet clearly, despite her prophecies coming true, the makers are not taking the mumbo jumbo of superstition seriously.

In the anti-climax, Nawaz’s Jatil remembers her warning, “tumhare upar kisi ka saaya hai”, and looks annoyingly at his intrusive mother. You can’t help but chuckle… the film might have a serious issue at hand but does not forget to amuse. Not unmissable, but on a lonely raat, it can offer interesting company, with some thoughts to spare.