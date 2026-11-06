‘Ramayana Part I’: A fairly satisfying experience

It’s a story that is in our collective DNA. Which one of us has not grown up with tales of Ram and Raavan, of good versus evil and the triumph of virtue over sin? Ramanand Sagar immortalised it with his legendary TV series ‘Ramayan’. Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ proved that even in a nation where faith is the driving force, ‘Ramayana’ is not the easiest story to tell. Clearly, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari had a lot to prove with the first instalment of their two-part ‘Ramayana’.

The question uppermost on one’s mind was: what could they possibly bring to Valmiki’s epic which has not only been reimagined and reinterpreted in literary texts many times over, but also retold in every household a zillion times? Well, they take it many notches above, at least in cinematic language. From scene one, the word that comes to your mind is ‘spectacular’.

You immediately know that in this Rs 4,000-crore (for the duology) bonanza, they cut no corners. The result is a marvel that scores on more than special effects. In an ingenious move, instead of presenting Ram’s story first, the film starts with Raavan.

Yash, as Raavan, gets a thunderous entry and seems to tower over all else, even the film’s astounding visuals and cinematography by Pankaj Kumar and Mahesh Limaye. He roars — a shoutout to Sharad Kelkar for the dubbing in Hindi — not only in the first few scenes, but makes an impactful presence all through, almost creating a fandom of Raavan.

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Instead of saddling him with the unwieldy 10 heads, the depiction of his multiple-head persona is one of the most finely and creatively executed scenes. The son of a rishi and an asur mother, Kaikesi, gets a backgrounder as well. If known facts like his bhakti and boons are foregrounded, so is his enmity with devatas such as Lord Indra and Lord Vishnu.

Vishnu’s seventh avatar, Lord Ram, comes into the picture a bit later. If Yash’s Raavan remains unfalteringly impressive and in character, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram is in sync with the image one has of Maryada Purshottam. Whatever reservations you may have against the ‘Animal’ superstar, they melt in face of his serene persona in the three-hour-plus film. His calming presence, his devotion as a son and a husband is a perfect foil for Raavan’s belligerent aggression. Ranbir glides into the part with ease and is delightful in the action scenes, slaying demons and other evil forces, the only downside being that they seem borrowed from Hollywood.

Much here is a visual treat, buoyed as much by VFX wizardry as other technical departments. The real triumph, however, does not lie in the spectacle the film mounts, but how vision meets emotion. Particularly noteworthy are the scenes involving Ram’s exile. The original Ram (of Ramanand’s ‘Ramayan’), Arun Govil, as Dashrath is moving. Sita’s decision to accompany Ram, and Jatayu’s fight when she is abducted by Raavan too are heartfelt. Sai Pallavi may not seem as majestic as many of us might have envisioned her to be, but she packs the right amount of sentiment into her role.

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Where Nitesh gets credit is how he ups the engagement quotient even in familiar beats. The screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and Nitesh touches more than a chord. Capturing the graph of the film, the music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman rises and falls at the right junctures. Whatever may be the chatter around ‘Mangal Rang’, the song is just right for the wedding scene and Sita’s welcome in Ayodhya. One does miss a truly spiritual anthem though.

The first half sails through and even post interval, there is not a single moment when the tale loses you. In this duel between opposing forces, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Shobana as a feisty Kaikesi shine. Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi are effective too. Ravi Dubey’s Lakshman brings the right degree of fun and becomes the human element.

On the flip side, one could argue that the film should have had more soulful dialogues and some lesser-known chapters of the eternal clash between the demon king and the virtuous one.

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In deference perhaps to the foreign audiences, the film may have pressed some expected buttons. Yet it remains a perfect Diwali outing.

Apart from being a fairly satisfying experience, it sets the mood and tone for ‘Ramayana 2’, which will not only bring Ranbir and Yash face to face but introduce us to a bevy of more divine characters.

Sunny Deol as Bajrang Bali Hanuman has already made a fleeting appearance and so has Raghav Juvyal, looking every bit impressive as Raavan’s son Meghnad. The only downer is that the sequel will come in 2028 and not next year.

Either way, we are waiting for the divine narrative that we know by heart to play on our big screens with eagerness and anticipation.