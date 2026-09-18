‘Resident Evil’: Reviving a fatigued franchise

The sleeper hit ‘Weapons’ made director Zach Cregger a hot property in Hollywood circles, but picking ‘Resident Evil’ as his subsequent major directorial effort did not seem like a wise move. Cregger, however, soldiered on and managed to rejuvenate a much-fatigued franchise with his own unique style and class.

This reboot of the horror film series based on video games does away with familiar characters and yet manages to create a relentless dark horror-comedy adventure that is more than likely to freak you out.

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The simplistic premise features a clueless citizen falling into a nightmarish situation while fighting and stumbling his way to survival. The fans may not be amused at first, but they are more than likely to cotton on to the high-velocity thrills eventually.

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Cregger’s affinity for the source material is evident in how he crafts visions of hell, perversity and vicarious thrill with body horror, jump scares, shock tactics and humour.

Raccoon City has never looked so scary and the plot elements have never been so perversely funny at the same time.

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We see a lot of the action through the lead character’s eyes. An ordinary citizen, medical courier Bryan (Austin Abrams), suddenly finds himself unwittingly ensnared and overwhelmed by chaos. Plagued by girlfriend problems, Bryan impulsively takes on a last-minute assignment on a snowy winter night to deliver an urgent package, presumably containing a human organ, to a hospital in Raccoon City. As that fateful night collapses around him, he finds himself fighting for survival.

Bryan’s car accidentally hits a woman on a remote road and the well-meaning guy packs her into his car to rush her to a hospital. En route, he is stopped by a policeman who transfers the woman into his squad car and agrees to escort him to the hospital. For Bryan, it’s just the beginning of a series of misadventures that has him wondering aloud: “What the f**k is happening?”

The narrative takes on an episodic structure as Bryan’s series of misadventures leads to near-death experiences. He is forced to abandon his car and finds himself at a deserted farmhouse, where he’s suddenly attacked by a vicious dog and a woman who eventually reveal themselves to be monsters.

Bryan’s attempts to do good, but fails miserably in his efforts, and he ends up being a victim himself — especially with the zombie infection turning people into beasts. The walking dead monsters go into hyper-drive and Bryan’s inability to handle weapons becomes a cause for hilarity.

Cregger has crafted a fast-paced, compulsively absorbing engagement that keeps the audience oft-kilter throughout the short and sweet runtime. Nods to the games are obvious and the surfeit of grotesque creatures calls out to the series’ hideously gory past. Off-putting yet compelling visuals of exploding bodies and frightful surprises keep the fans invested.

The incessant array of imaginative set pieces keeps the thrills coming at a fervent pace. Cregger’s unflagging wit and flair for the unexpectedly grotesque has the power to keep you glued to your seats with apprehension and wonder foremost on your minds.

Abrams is fairly appealing as the everyman striving to overcome a string of eerie surprises that cross his path. The creative team manages to devise varied monsters and creatures that keep up the attack on Bryan with unfailing regularity.

This is probably the most entertaining ‘Resident Evil’ film and all credit must go to Cregger for his ingenuity and smarts in fashioning this surprisingly groovy tribute to a successful franchise.