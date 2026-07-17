‘Ride or Die’: A cracking buddy comedy thriller

This eight-episode action-comedy thriller has two middle-aged best friends, Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) and Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham), upended by a shocking revelation. A mysterious figure emerges from Judith’s past, a hit goes wrong, Debbie’s politician husband gets mixed up with the Albanian underworld and Debbie discovers that Judith, who she thought was a forensic accountant, is actually an international assassin.

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The concept of a lead hiding her true vocation may not be new but this series plays it so cool, it just feels dandy. The opening sequence feels like a homage to James Bond movies. The action is swift and the thrills thereof sharpen your appetite in anticipation of more. There are quite a few surprises alongside the expected genre elements and tropes.

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Created by Tessa Coates, showrunner Matt Miller and Peyton Reed, this premise forms the basis for a rollicking good time as Debbie and Judith race against time on a road trip across picturesque Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins, and the Albanian underworld and an Interpol detective at their heels.

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It’s a test of friendship under trying circumstances and the 50-something twosome, though at loggerheads for a brief spell, find enough reason to stay on course for the long term.

They protect each another no matter what, and also have a whale of a time running up a thrill-a-minute shenanigans. In keeping with their age and late life situations, they get to come totally unscrewed on the way to discovering their real selves.

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It’s not all about Debbie and Judith. There are several other assassins in the picture. Bill Nighy recruits assassins and assigns targets, Ana (Sylvia Hoeks) is hot on Judith’s trail seeking vengeance, while Queenie (Savannah Steyn) and Sam (Calam Lynch) are also associated in a different way. Queenie’s mom (Cathy Tyson), too, is a retired assassin who seems to have found late life stability in running what looks like an armament store. Ed Skrein’s Billy Donovan is yet another killer in the mix.

Waddingham and Spencer live up to the characters they essay. They may not be all-out swaggering action heroes but have their sublime moments. They perform with wit and sass and keep the energy upbeat. Their emotions, conflicts and smarts expose the depth of their bonding. Though they play author-backed leads, it’s the pally chemistry simmering between them that gives them the edge. Waddingham literally lives the part of the assassin while Spencer does well to slide in inconspicuously as an effective foil.

The show is not without the usual conveniences and coincidences. That said, the fluid in-character performances from everyone allow for a strong leap of faith.

The terrific pacing, complicated, non-linear plotting, tight high-speed action and comedic twists keep you on your toes throughout. ‘Ride Or Die’ is a cracking buddy comedy thriller with heart and makes for a compelling watch.