‘Sense And Sensibility’: A notable adaptation

Jane Austen’s ‘Sense And Sensibility’ gets yet another big screen spin and it’s a fairly engrossing spiel about the Dashwood sisters’ tryst with old fashioned, conventional, prim and ‘propah’ romance.

Director Georgia Oakley’s film feels like a warm and tender reading of romance in that distant age where overdressed men and women set out to find their mates — a selection decided by wealth, status and bearing.

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The film surveys that era with a tender, compassionate gaze. The pursuit of convenient love within the binding social politics of those times makes for a congenial, amusing coming-of-age tale.

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Following their father’s death, the penniless Dashwood sisters — Elinor (Daisy Edgar-Jones), Marianne (Esme Creed-Miles), and Margaret (Bodhi Rae Breathnach) — along with their mother (Caitriona Balfe), are left beholden to the heir, their half-brother John Dashwood (Tom Brooke) and his shrewish wife, Fanny (Stacy Martin). The Dashwood girls’ only hope of escaping their current station is to marry wealth.

A reserved Elinor fancies Fanny’s elder brother, Edward (George Mackay), while the impassioned Marianne is swept off her feet by the bounder Willoughby (Frank Dillane). Colonel Brandon (Herbert Nordrum) plays the standby beau whose feelings for Marianne are not reciprocated. The film largely follows the romantic travails of the two sisters, their differing approaches to love and their bonding.

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The sisters brood, quarrel, cry, wander in the woods, secretly look out of windows to catch sight of potential suitors and even impulsively journey to London with a distant cousin, Mrs Jennings (Fiona Shaw), whose aim is to marry them off to suitable beaus.

Jane Austen’s debut novel, ‘Sense and Sensibility’ happens to be a sharp look at the economics of marriage. Social climbing was the hallmark of that era, as Austen elaborately describes it. Although early 19th-century society may have demanded responses in a particular form, the sisters’ approach to love and the manner in which they navigate the challenges that come with it makes for interesting viewing. The script by Diana Reid does fair justice to Austen’s account of the outdated social mores of those bygone days.

Oakley’s take isn’t radically different from other adaptations of the book but it takes a fresh approach by centring the tale around Elinor’s relationship with Marianne, and vice-versa.

Despite the dated social mores, gender roles, hapless contrivances and limited characterisations, there’s a certain likability in the casting and performances that settles on endearment.

Edgar-Jones makes Elinor come alive as an insular, bashful and idealistic young woman willing to sacrifice her love on the altar of duty. Her performance is one of restraint.

Creed-Miles is more volatile as Marianne. Her performance has greater range and far more impact. Fiona Shaw is the scene-stealer though.

The men don’t have much to do other than play a type, which they do quite competently.

Oakley’s direction is steady and assured, well supported by Arnaud Potier’s artistically quaint cinematography, appropriate period costumes, crafty styling and Roger Goula’s soaring score.

The film isn’t paced with any great urgency and therefore drags. The lighting, though appropriate to the times, makes for rather dull visuals.

This film may not be a perfect cinematic rendition of Austen’s very first novel, but it is poignant enough to be notable among the pantheon of adaptations that have come before it.