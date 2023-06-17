Sequel keeps the momentum going

Sheetal

When the first part, ‘Extraction’, was released in 2020, it received a lot of attention. With roles for Randeep Hooda as well as Pankaj Tripathi and set closer home, the local connect and the Covid-time OTT release ensured a favourable response. ‘Extraction 2’ picks up from where the first part ends. Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake is ready for his next extraction assignment, and the words of Ovi Mahajan, the kid who was saved in part one, ring true: ‘You drown not by falling into the river but by staying submerged in it.’

As the film dives deeper into the lives of Tyler and his trustworthy team of brother-sister duo Nik and Jaz, played by Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa respectively, the new assignment too is personal.

Right from the task, which involves the rescue of three from a prison and double the risk, the sequel keeps on hitting the right buttons until the end when we get two heroes for the possibility of a part three. The hurried film, with a marathon run of action sequences, keeps you hooked.

Chris looks more human in pulling off the deadly cross-firing battle. Just when Jaz (Adam) starts to grow on you, the director shuts him out.

The Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe) don’t disappoint as writers and director Sam Hargrave has done his homework, from casting and location to language, well. As the innocent family of a drug lord of Georgia is being rescued, all speaking Kartvelian, it doesn’t take you off the plot.

In the name of thrill and surprises, the film doesn’t have much to offer, but pace and performance work in its favour for a one-time watch. For the two brother villains this time round, the one in prison, Bziava, does not have much to do except beat up his wife and keep her in prison. The other, played by Tornike Gogrichiani, leaves his mark. ‘Extraction 2’, though, is largely Chris Hemsworth’s show. He helms the film.