Shining in turmoil

Mona

Living in the city, on a night when she cannot sleep well, Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts), on a whim, books her family a rental house somewhere in Long Island, which the property-owner calls a ‘hamlet’.

Her husband, Clay Sandford, (Ethan Hawke) is okay with the impromptu vacation but their children — 16 years old Archie Sanford (Charlie Evans) and 13 years old Rose Sanford (Farrah Mackenzie) — are literally hauled up in the car.

As Amanda makes it to the market nearby to get provisions, a man stocking up on water and food, sets the tone for an ominous beginning. That is followed by cell and TV signals going down and an oil tanker dashing in on sunbathing vacationers.

Making it back to their vacation home, as they navigate sans any signals, they are interrupted by GH Scott (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la). They claim to be property owners who would like to spend the night in the house, as the city undergoes a blackout. Of course the city of the Scotts and Sanfords is New York, where else would an apocalyptic thriller be best set in?

Mutually distrusting —Amanda with preconceived notions about people of colour and Ruth not sure of ‘white folks’— the sudden appearance of hundreds of deer and flamingos in the pool, screeching sounds, auto-driven cars crashing and planes nose-diving, bring the two families close together.

With Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot and The Resort to his credit) at the helm of this book adaptation, one is invested in the story from the word go. Acting here is the strongest aspect and why not, Esmail has on board Academy Award winners Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali. Roberts as a cynic, but as fierce a mom, and Ali, as a man caught in circumstances beyond his or anyone’s control, lift up a commonplace scene!

Multiple Academy Awards-nominated Ethan Hawke gives another memorable performance. The scene where he leaves a distressed woman speaking Spanish on the road, or how he pleads to a self-proclaimed survivalist Danny (Kevin Bacon) to help his sick son, are superb.

The film’s conspiracy theory of an evil cabal running the world from the shadows — fingers being pointed at Korea, China and Iran (after all the US has made plenty foes around the world) — what hits hard is the possibility that no one is in control. As Clay says, “I can barely do anything without my cellphone and GPS. I’m useless man.” One is filled with fear of life without connectivity!

The film is beautifully shot; the city and the suburbs, before and post the calamity, invoke a certain beauty. Dialogues are pretty effective in conveying the mood. “As awful as people might be, nothing is gonna change the fact that we are all we have got,” says Ruth, prophetically. The best is saved for the last and the end is going to blow your mind, as young Farrah Mackenzie brings the curtain down.

Those not fond of open-ended climaxes can take succour in Rumaan Alam’s book by the same name...the film with didactic tone raises some right questions and is worth a watch!

(Streaming on Netflix)