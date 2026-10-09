Social media reckoning, kind of

This sequel to David Fincher’s 2010 film ‘The Social Network’ has a script written by Aaron Sorkin once again, but this time he also directs the film. The story centres around the complex relationship between a whistleblower and a journalist, who are unwittingly placed in a cauldron where the perils of social media play out.

It’s 2019 and Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), a key constituent of Facebook’s integrity team, is horrified that the platform which advertised itself as a community development network is going rogue with its algorithm, encouraging people to take up radical extremism. She anonymously contacts Wall Street Journal tech writer Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) and sets him up for an expose.

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During his investigations, Horwitz finds that FB’s refusal to fact-check political ads directly led to the violent events of January 6, 2021. This snowballs into an investigation by the Congress. Meanwhile, FB dismantles its integrity team and Frances gets the sack.

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Not one to be cowed, she goes on the record to testify. Despite FB boss Mark Zuckerberg’s (Jeremy Strong) prep work with a team led by Raya (Wunmi Mosako), he has to face the music.

We’ve all read about Zuckerberg’s “insensitivity” and “callousness” towards FB’s overarching influence on its captive community. Its attempts to reverse its declining relevance in the social media world involved rewarding misinformation. Its algorithm allowed rage-bait to be amplified so that radicals stayed on board.

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The narrative here crosscuts between Horwitz’s investigation and Zuckerberg’s preparation for the Congressional hearing. The script provides some insight into Zuckerberg’s character. He turns a blind eye to the damage FB causes, with his interest mainly in maintaining profits at any cost.

There are few surprises in the story, but the film is not about Zuckerberg. It’s about the investigation into the deliberate wrongdoing which had a negative impact on democratic functioning in the US.

The film is a sharp critique of Facebook’s policies; Zuckerberg’s unwillingness to do a course correction is pretty clear. The dialogues manage to decode complicated issues for the audience. The screenplay juxtaposes the personal drama against what is happening in Facebook and the world it seeks to infiltrate.

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin won an Oscar for writing the earlier film but this time round, he doesn’t appear to be anywhere near his best form. The script feels stodgy. Zuckerberg’s corrupt decision to alter FB’s algorithm is represented with dry data and simile-loaded banter. Sorkin fails to create enough drama or present a powerful context.

Jeremy Strong’s Zuckerberg is mostly holding a microphone while rehearsing for the Congressional hearing. Strong plays him as a CEO who does not believe in public accountability. He believes the hullabaloo around the whole issue is merely a technical glitch. Strong portrays the character with dispassionate intensity. Zuckerberg’s callousness and intelligence are meticulously constructed to provide a chilling effect.

Madison’s Frances shows more emotion while reiterating the ideals that propel her whistleblowing zeal. White studiously works at shoring the narrative, playing Horwitz with compulsive tenacity.

Overall, however, the film’s impact is feeble at best. The dialogues end up being too verbose. Sorkin is unable to generate impactful moments. There’s not much tension in the telling. He is unable to charge up the January 6 attack on the Capitol as a serious threat to democracy. This makes the filmed experience rather hollow and unfulfilling. ‘The Social Reckoning’ may be informative, but it fails to be compelling.