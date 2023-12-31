Spin-off sans excitement

Sheetal

POPULAR Spanish web series La Casa De Papel, better known to the world as Money Heist, had injected thrill, fun and suspense in robberies like no other series did! And in an attempt to mint more money from the universal phenomenon that the series had become, the creators tried to revive the much-loved and eccentric character, Berlin, for a spin-off. However, it would have been better had there been no tampering with the legacy of Money Heist for the new eight hours long episodic journey, which was quite predictable.

For a spin-off set prior to the events of Money Heist, Berlin literally failed to upgrade the level of entertainment. No doubt we find Berlin and his falling in and out of love alongside the adrenalin rush of a heist intriguing, but when it comes to actual action it is nothing close to the sleepless nights Money Heist gave the viewers.

Even the music does not leave an impression or evoke emotion. Before looting the Royal Mint of Spain, where Berlin died saving his gang, he was a jewel thief. So the story is about one of his ambitious heists that takes place in the middle of Paris, the city of love, which becomes the central theme alongside the money that these robbers come together for.

One can draw a parallel between characters, as Cameron (Begoña Vargas), a new recruit is getting over a heartbreak and is attracted to another gang member, Roi (Julio Peña). It’s classic copy of the love story of Tokyo and Rio from Money Heist. It’s not a coincidence that Damián, played by Tristán Ulloa, has a striking resemblance to El Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his calm brain. Anyhow, at least the ensemble cast knew how to act!

Even female police officers of Spain, Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), are given a cameo appearance, but not for a moment it seemed that the director wanted Berlin or his gang to get caught. The jewel heist was too easy to pull and there was unnecessary chaos, which only misled and added no value to the plot. Five crisp episodes would have been enough! Berlin had a better arch in the flashback scenes of the original series than in his own separate series.

If you have hours to spare, watch it to be clued in to the universe of Money Heist and, maybe, for the destinations to tick off when in Paris!