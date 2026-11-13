‘Student of the Year: After Dark’: An edgy slice of entertainment

Remember Karan Johar’s much-loved franchise ‘Student of the Year’, which was all gloss and romance? In its third edition — in the form of a web series — can the franchise be reimagined to shed the glitter and wade into the darker recesses of being young, and still be irresistible? Strangely enough, as two disparate cinematic universes, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and Reema Maya’s indie and individualistic style of filmmaking, collide, the answer is not confusion or chaos.

Reema takes the basic template of ‘SOTY’ and turns it on its head. Yes, it’s still the same elitist St Teresa College, where “privileged children are taught how to struggle”. They are still competing for the elusive Student of the Year trophy. Beyond that, Reema, also the co-writer and co-creator of the series along with Debashish Irengbam, invents her own module and plays by her own rules.

In the very first episode, Queen Bee Ayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor) has drowned under an iced lake; most likely, she was murdered. Enter her twin sister Aditi, whose main reason behind enrolling into the school is to find the culprit.

She soon gets entangled in the games students play, after dark.

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Here, Reema borrows heavily from the popular South Korean show ‘Squid Game’. The conductors of the game are masked men; instructions are issued in a similar fashion. If fun and frolic marked KJo’s peppy and frothy ‘SOTY’, the games here not only get more dangerous, but much else. Unlike ‘Squid Game’, the players don’t indulge in violence per se, but their killer instincts are sharpened for sure. Stakes are rather high and the prize is entry into a prestigious club, where the title is not just SOTY, but disruptor.

Reema, however, does disrupt the KJo verse with her storytelling. Besides, she not only successfully taps into the emotions of the young but also their lingo. Manya Grover as Tara Barman, in particular, is a delight, delivering her lines with the right degree of cockiness and impishness. Deeya Damini as Smriti Babydoll, too, brings in youthful exuberance. Dialogues are as contemporary as they get; some oft-repeated ones, like, “If you didn’t post it, did it even happen?”, underline social media pressure.

The six-episode series has a young feel and look, but a shadow of gloom, if not doom, also runs across it. The set design has a distinctive colour palette, which enhances the theme and the mood. Mark the bright red track suits which students play in competitive rounds; clearly, a few things have been left to chance.

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Music, a mix of English, Hindi and even Punjabi, by Achint Thakkar, Chaar Diwaari, Ninja, Shirish Prakash Singh, and Night Song, is yet another enabler.

The casting ensures that students look like who they are and belong where they are: the school. Be it Divik Sharma as Siddharth ‘Sid’ Saraiya or Abhinav Singh as Rehaan Rizvi — one facing the burden of legacy, another of scarcity — the series looks both at privilege and its absence with compassion, judging neither.

And then there is Shanaya Kapoor making her OTT debut, and adeptly playing both the dead and the grieving sister. She has a longish backstory with the talented Sheeba Chaddha playing the pushy mother. At one point, the twin dynamic seems like an elongated digression. Yet the series rarely loses interest; like any young adult drama, it has the requisite energy, momentum and even perkiness. In an interview, Reema told us that “there isn’t any bright side to her SOTY reality”, but there are many sparks. Despite the dark secretive world that the series explores, it makes you smile too.

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Blending mystery, competition and simultaneously navigating the deeper psychological minefield that inhabits today’s young minds isn’t easy. For most parts, Reema pulls it off, all the while creating a real surreal world. The last episode, ‘Nightmare’, in which the final round takes place, might appear a bit complex to begin with, but this is where Reema’s craft truly shines.

As the young lead players face their demons and traumas in a spell of hypnosis, what the series cares to say gets conveyed most emphatically. Haven’t we, the generation of parents, created a world for them where only success and winning matters? It’s hardly surprising then that there are rewards for being selfish, mean and nasty. The real surprise that the series unravels is who gets the trophy. The accused is right in front of your eyes, but you haven’t seen the twist coming.

If the final denouement and the song, “If wanting you is wrong then wrong is all I will ever do…”, make your jaw drop, look around. Or better still, face the mirror. Didn’t we all endorse a goal-oriented society, where victory at all costs is all too important? Any wonder it becomes all-too- consuming, at the peril of the young?

The series, however, does not get drawn into the vortex of commentary and subtexts alone. It is an edgy slice of entertainment, which demands binge watching.