‘Sumo Didi’: Inspiring tale, wrestled down

There is something particularly cruel about a society that turns a woman’s body into public property and has the audacity to call its unsolicited opinions concern. For Hetal Dave, India’s first professional female sumo wrestler, the battle begins long before she enters the ring. First, she must survive the indignity of being a woman who refuses to fit into other people’s matrimonial fantasies.

In ‘Sumo Didi’, director Jayant Rohatgi takes a compelling story and wrestles it into submission. Ironically, a narrative about a mould-breaking woman is eager to rest comfortably in the mould, complete with middling Bollywood dialogue that absolutely no one says in real life, like “videshi choke slam aur desi dhobi-pachaad ka cocktail” — its opening line, believe it or not — and a weirdly ineffective visual metaphor in the form of a “mote se patle karne wala” circus mirror.

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Shriyam Bhagnani plays Hetal, a young woman from a conservative Kolkata household whose ambitions, much to her orbit’s dismay, extend beyond losing weight and finding a husband.

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Having taken up judo as a child struggling with PCOD and the weight — literally, metaphorically — that comes with it, Hetal eventually finds her way to sumo wrestling. Here, what others perceive as her greatest disadvantage becomes her sporting strength.

It is an appealing premise, rooted in the irony of a society that insists women shrink themselves in every conceivable way, only to discover that sometimes taking up space is precisely the point.

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Unfortunately, the film seems more interested in reminding us that its protagonist is inspirational than in making us feel the magnitude of her struggle.

The familiar machinery of the sports biopic is wheeled out and put to work. There is social prejudice, familial friction, self-doubt and the inevitable journey towards sporting recognition. But its greatest shortcoming is not taking the conventional route, but making so little of the extraordinary life travelling down it.

Hetal’s story could have explored the nuanced relationship between body image, female ambition and a sport that turns conventional ideas of physical desirability on their head. Instead, the screenplay settles for the obvious, mistaking the importance of its subject for the emotional impact of its storytelling.

Bhagnani brings sincerity to Hetal, lending her a conviction the writing cannot consistently provide, though at times she feels unfamiliar to the world her character inhabits. Credit where due: the film earnestly stumbles to bring an unfamiliar sport, and an overlooked sporting pioneer, into the mainstream conversation.

Chaitanya Sharma lends welcome lightness as Akshat, Hetal’s love, coach and steadfast cheerleader, though their relationship never convinces. The late Nitesh Pandey brings warmth to her supportive father, Rajendra, while Raghav Dheer adds an affectionate touch as her quirky younger brother. Anubha Fatehpuria gives Hetal’s disapproving mother a recognisable, if frustrating, face: that of a woman so conditioned by society’s expectations that she enforces them on her own daughter. Yet the character bears the weight of the very misogyny the film claims to critique. Despite occasional affection, she is the lone crass, disapproving presence, perpetually armed with the “log kya kahenge” ethos, with little room for nuance.

There is a lovely irony in a woman finding strength in a sport where the objective is to push someone out of the ring, when all her life she’s been pushed into one: the narrow, suffocating ring of respectability, desirability and acceptable womanhood.

Hetal Dave deserved a film with the same fighting spirit. Instead, ‘Sumo Didi’ goes down without much of a fight. The woman is a champion. The cinema, alas, is a no-show.