Supergirl’s bumpy, uneven flight

Craig Gillespie’s interplanetary caped-crusader action saga has Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl (Milly Alcock), reluctantly joining forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

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Gillespie’s attempt to revive Superman’s cousin as a viable canonical hero is rather lacklustre and messy to boot. Milly Alcock tries her best to raise the stakes here with a sharp-edged performance, but the end result is more tedious than entertaining.

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The slim storyline, largely based on the 2021 DC comic series ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’, shows Kara mostly inebriated and pissed off at the world while nursing her loss. She is usually seen smashed while listening to music at different watering holes, and being vulnerable on planet Holzherr. Her powers get supercharged by the Sun and Superman, who occasionally video calls her from Metropolis, is supportive enough to lend her a suit. Her mission is to save her beloved terrier Krypto, tango with Delilah (Emily Piggford) and Elias Knoll’s (Ferdinand Kingsley) orphaned teen daughter Ruthye (Eve Ridley), who is out seeking revenge, and overcome a vicious supervillain pinhead called Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts). Jason Momoa plays a badass, an immortal bounty hunter named Lobo, whose allegiance is mostly to himself.

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There’s not much of an origin story here. Just recurring flashbacks referring to teenage Kara’s parents’ (David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham) attempt to send their reluctant daughter to Earth.

The film feels like it got chopped ruthlessly in the editing room. The scrappy fragmented narrative distracts more than attracts.

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This second outing from James Gunn’s DC Studios has a punk vibe but the action flies all over space, jumping and stuttering around when not moving at a blistering pace. Both Krem of the Yellow Hills and Lobo feel like they’ve jumped ship from ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. The ‘Mad Max’ grunge mixed with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ trappings though feel out of place.

Ana Nogueira’s script lacks imagination and is devoid of any distinguishing feature. The flashback sequences are the only ones that generate any emotion — the rest of the film merely stumbles along to completion.

Corenswet’s Clark Kent/Superman has very few scenes with Alcock’s Kara Zor-El, so there’s not much scope for leveraging Superman’s popularity to boost Supergirl’s. The aliens don’t look personable either. They don’t have much to do other than being mechanical in the scheme of things.

Schoenaerts’ Krem, though physically daunting, doesn’t come across as a well-written character. Lobo has even less to do, so Mamoa’s presence is largely wasted. Only Alcock is able to mark her entry into the superhero franchise with a spunky, edgy performance that will ensure continuity, provided DC, Universal and Warner brothers are willing to go in for a sequel.

The visuals have a grunge look. The tone is unsteady and the momentum stutters because of the disjointed narrative spiel. Claudia Sarne’s score lends an electronic beat to the action. The assorted music playlist does lend the film a youthful vibe though. There’s nothing special about the action choreography with most fights looking uninspired and generic. The special effects work is also rather pedestrian here.

This underwhelming science-fiction adventure fails to deliver thrills or excitement. Therefore, it’s quite unlikely to rake in profits the way Gunn-Coronswet’s ‘Superman’ did.