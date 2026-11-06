‘The Cat in the Hat’: Highly imaginative, but lacks humour and heart

Dr Seuss’ new Big Screen Adventure is a belated return for the beloved children’s classic ‘The Cat in the Hat,’ adapted from the 1957 children’s book of the same name, which first appeared on screen in the live-action version some 20 years ago.

This time around, it’s a fanciful animated adventure, which is intelligently imaginative and vividly colourful, only the narrative lacks clarity. The makers have done a fair job fleshing out the characters and adding new dimensions to the original to make it movie worthy.

The Cat, employed at the Institute of Imagination and Inspiration, has the assignment of making his clients happy. Mr Hoogeboom (Giancarlo Esposito), his boss, has already warned him of the two crucial ratings, the “fun-o-meter” and “mess-o-meter”, on which he would be rated at the end of every assignment. After his latest gig, a mess that goes off the charts, the Cat is put on probation.

His mission is to make a teenager, Gabby (Xochitl Gomez), and her younger brother Sebastian (Tiago Martinez) laugh again. Single mother Carmen (America Ferrera) has had to relocate the family for better prospects, causing the kids to be forlorn. The Cat and his clients are being chased by a creepy character called The Something. Eventually, other major characters from the Seuss canon surprise us with walk-on parts in the narrative.

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HR liaison Sherri (Quinta Brunson), The Pig in the Wig, The Mouse in the Blouse, Sebastian’s talking pet Goldfish, Waffles (Matt Berry) and the sour puss landlady (Paula Pell) are the other characters who make up this topsy-turvy adventure.

The opening segment goes from B&W to colour as the sulking children encounter the Cat in the Hat who manages to capture their attention using one of his magic tricks. The narrative runs wild with fantastical imagery.

The visually captivating imagery in 3D is certainly a sight for sore eyes. However, the attempt to create a stylistic difference between the “real world” and the Cat’s world doesn’t look all that impressive. The 3D effects are not consistent and wearing 3D glasses can be a strain.

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The Things, who communicate through slapstick-like physical movements, are intriguing to watch. The art styles and animation techniques are certainly appreciable. So are the visuals and voice acting. What the movie lacks is a consistent humorous vein.

The movie promotes themes that matter but the confusing manner in which it does so leaves you untouched. The writers overcomplicate a basic story with unnecessary characters and elemental distractions.

There are jokes for kids and double entendre meant for adults, but they are ineffective in bringing out laughter. The cluttered structure also puts paid to any great enjoyment here. The well-known brand name alone may not be enough to make this movie click.

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The quirky characters, the sheer elasticity of the action, dippy dialogues and the imaginative objects that come to life make the going interesting at best.

Lorne Balfe’s upbeat musical score helps keep the audience fairly involved in the antics on screen. The film could have been shorter than its near two-hour mark and the overall experience might have been better with shorter and tighter sequences.

‘The Cat in the Hat’ is visually resplendent and highly imaginative but lacks humour, vision and heart.