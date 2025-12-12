‘The Great Shamsuddin Family': Simple, perceptive, warmly effective

In the mahaul of hate-mongering and venom-spewing comes a breath of fresh air. ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’, at once delightful and incisive, knocks more than one pigeonhole we all have begun to inhabit. Baring the religious divide yet batting for harmony, here is a film whose characters are as delectable as the leitmotif of the film.

As the title suggests, we meet this ‘great Shamsuddin family’. The word ‘great’ is pun-intended, hides humour in its folds, but soon reveals their ‘great’ bonding and idiosyncrasies in the everyday acts.

Bani (Kritika Kamra), applying for a position abroad, has to meet a deadline. Later we come to know it’s the Berkeley campus in the US. Before she can finish her assignment for the position, hell breaks loose — the entire family descends.

The first visitor, Bani’s cousin Iram (Shreya Dhanwanthary), has a piquant problem. She has received her mehr in cash. What’s more problematic is that she has withdrawn the same amount from her mother’s account and given it to a Vicky. This premise might appear a bit outlandish, but soon the film finds more and more characters and its keel.

Trust veterans like Farida Jalal, Dolly Ahluwalia and Sheeba Chaddha to infuse both energy and merriment into the proceedings. They deliver their dialogues with such panache and artlessness that you can only laud in awe and wonder. Of course, the film does not depend on them alone to sail along and take us through this family drama.

Here is an academic, Amitaav, a friend of Bani. Purab Kohli fits the bill to the T and gives us gyan which ranges from the verbose to the profound. “The intrusion of older siblings always causes havoc within families.” Writing without doubt is superlative, with more than one one-liner hitting home.

With so many women, young and old, in this family and directorial reins in the hands of a woman, Anusha Rizvi, the feminist gaze is perhaps a foregone conclusion. Sample this: “You think female scholarship is a by-product of male genius.” Of course, with many dialogues in English, it’s not a massy film, yet concerns humanity at large.

Defying stereotypes the majority in India nurses about minorities, it reminds us again and again how the average Indian family is united in its foibles and virtues. Emotions are universal; we all respond to feelings of care and affection.

Expectedly, there is a love angle across religion. And without uttering the word ‘love jihad’ even once, it brings us face to face with the hurdles interfaith couples who dare to go against the norms of the present-day mahaul face. We are spared the macabre face of discrimination, but it sure is hinted at.

From everyday fear which gnaws Muslims to small prejudices to mob mentality, nothing escapes the eye of the ‘Peepli Live’ fame writer-director Anusha and in the process, us. But the tone never gets preachy, or even dull for that matter. Both the writing and acting provide more than one sparkling occasion to laugh.

If the seasoned actors, including Natasha Rastogi as Iram’s mother, are exemplary, the younger ones don’t disappoint either. Each has an interesting arc and quirks too.

You can relate with the annoyance of Kritika’s Bani when she is quizzed about the dreaded TT (triple talaq). Subtly, the director weaves in how cheating is par for the course for men from all communities and religions. Raj Babbar and Nadira Babbar’s talented daughter Juhi’s take on “who are hum log” is a pointed critique of societal fissures. And Shreya’s earnest bimbo act as Iram is equally engaging.

As the film races towards its climax, you will be dismayed if you expect a bombastic finale. Yet the closure is hopeful and in a way open to your interpretation too. But there is no ambiguity about what Anusha cares to say. The lyrics, ‘Bulbul ko gul mubarak, gul ko chaman mubarak, hum bekason ko apna pyara watan mubarak”, say it all… and the image of Humayun’s Tomb, seen from Bani’s home, is equally symbolic.

Of course, with most of the drama centred around one house, it has the feel of a stage production. But there is nothing stagey about the method in madness in this slice of life.

In times when the country is divided over ‘Dhurandhar’s’ nationalism, it’s small and simple nuggets like ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ which deserve to be cherished. With a short runtime of 97 minutes, savour the pleasurable experience which makes good sense amidst the chaos.