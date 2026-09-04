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Home / Movie Review / ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’: Blyton’s wonders

‘The Magic Faraway Tree’: Blyton’s wonders

The adaptation reveals themes relevant to the present times

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Johnson Thomas
Updated At : 06:58 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The film draws you in.
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film: The Magic Faraway Tree

Director: Ben Gregor

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Billie Gadsdon, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Phoenix Laroche, Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie, Dustin Demri-Burns, Jessica Gunning, Oliver Chris, Rebecca Ferguson, Jennifer Saunders, Mark Heap, Simon Farnaby, Claire Keelan, Lenny Henry, Michael Palin and Simon Russell Beale

Enid Blyton’s book series gets the screen treatment and it’s a wonder-filled adaptation, if a little overly cute and long-drawn.

The adaptation reveals themes relevant to the present times, features quirky characters, and has a fantasy element made more vivid by colourful visuals.

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Ben Gregor’s adaptation has children trying to save their father’s tomato farm. Polly Thompson (Claire Foy), a technical director, has invented a high-tech refrigerator, but she quits her job once she discovers that the corporation she works for is using it to spy on its customers.

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Tim Thompson (Andrew Garfield), her husband, is a homemaker dad who makes to-die-for spaghetti sauce. They decide to pursue their dream of moving to the countryside, growing tomatoes and possibly marketing their unique sauce.

Their three children — Beth (Delilah Bennett-Cardy), Joe (Phoenix Laroche) and Fran (Billie Gadsdon) — are screen addicts and find life at the farm tough. To them, the lack of Wi-Fi and basic amenities is incredible. Fran hasn’t spoken in ages, so the parents reckon that the change might just benefit her.

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Fran begins exploring the forbidden woods behind their house and has a chance encounter with a fairy named Silky (Nicola Coughlan) after accidentally opening up a secret portal. Silky and her friends Moonface (Nonso Anozie) and Saucepan Man (Dustin Demri-Burns) invite her to the top of the Faraway Tree home. That’s when the magic begins.

Angry Pixie (Hiran Abeysekera), Dame Washalot (Jessica Gunning), Moon Face (Nonso Anozie), Mr Oom Boom Boom (Mark Heap), and Michael Palin and Lenny Henry as a pair of towering, egotistical Know Alls add variety and substance.

There’s also a rather tame villain in the guise of a stern school teacher, Dame Snap (Rebecca Ferguson), who thinks corporal punishment is the only way to discipline recalcitrant children. So, there’s not much in the form of conflict, save for some climactic villainy that feels contrived.

‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ is a whimsical fantasy that welcomes you into its fold with handcrafted costumes and custom-built sets that look distinct. The production quality may not always be consistent but its aesthetics are competent enough to draw you into the fantastical story that prioritises flights of fancy and wonderment.

Gregor’s film prompts the audience to use its own imagination to fill in the gaps. The visual backdrop, consisting of colourful dreamlike landscapes, augments the film’s life-affirming theme.

Garfield, Foy and the kids acquit themselves wonderfully. Gregor, along with screenwriter Simon Farnaby, lends modern sensibility to Blyton’s ancient fantasy. They manage to stay faithful to the original while still managing to mould the classic into a 21st century fable.

The film successfully conveys the message of valuing human connection over technology, while appreciating life’s many wonders.

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