‘The Revolutionaries’: Patriotic ode to the known unknowns

“Hum se pehle bhi kranti, hamare baad bhi kranti…” Yet many of us are not fully clued into the tale of armed resistance and revolutionaries who fought for the freedom of our country, not always successfully, but never in vain. Creator-writer Nikkhil Advani, who floored us with ‘Freedom At Midnight’, recounting the years that led to India’s freedom struggle in many sterling ways, is back again. This time, he digs further back into history — early 20th century. The heroes of his earlier series — Gandhi, Nehru, Patel — are household names. But Rash Behari Bose, Jatindranath Mukherjee aka Bagha Jatin and Sachindranath Sanyal urf Sachin are at best names which ring a bell, but only a few among us fully know or understand their tales of valour.

Based on ‘The Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom’ by Sanjeev Sanyal, grandson of Sachindranath, the dramatic rendering begins with one of the key organisers of the Ghadar Mutiny, Rash Behari Bose (effective and poised Bhuvan Bam). He is a professor at Dehradun and the mastermind behind a bid to assassinate the Viceroy of India, Lord Hardinge, in 1912. The conspiracy also leads us to Banaras, home to the stoic Sanyal family, a strong supporter of the cause, albeit lurking in the shadows.

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As one of the sons, Sachin (an endearing Rohit Saraf), wants to be on the forefront, Col Reginald Dyer (Jason Shah) is at the doorstep. Episodes run like a thriller — will Bose be caught, can a shrewd Dyer uncover him as Bose pretends to mingle with the British and later hides in the Sanyal house?

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Undeniably, the director, with a sufficient dose of action, keeps you on the edge. Each episode climaxes on a cliffhanger, whetting your curiosity to know more. Production design by Surabhi Verma, the period detailing, the art design (Ankit Gupta, Rohit Nalawade and Jainil Sachde), cinematography by Gairik Sarkar — the technical departments get full marks.

Background score captures the tension; the songs, except ‘Aur Aayenge’ (sung by Sukhwinder Singh, composed by Akashdeep Sengupta and written by Alok Ranjan Srivastava), however, seem unnecessary.

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British officers, though outright despotic, are no caricatures. A stuttering Col Dyer (yes, the infamous Dyer behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre) even gets a backstory, which kind of explains his vileness. And Jason Shah plays him with evil glory. In the series led by Bhuvan Bam, the actors put in their best. Since the characters they play do not exist in the public imagination, they are at liberty to flesh them out as the director and they deem fit.

Rohit and Gurfateh Pirzada as Bagha Jatin are more than adequate.

Making a series on a revolution that did not yield the desired results isn’t easy, and Nikkhil needs to be credited for the brave and ambitious attempt. While he succeeds in recreating the era, he is not able to stir you as emotionally. Punjabis looking forward to the Komagata Maru chapter might be a tad disappointed by the hurried fashion in which it is dealt with. But there is no mistaking the detailing of Sikh characters.

Kartar Singh Sarabha (Kashish Saluja) gets enough mileage. There are repeated chants of ‘Bole so nihal’ and the shabd, ‘Sura so pehchaniye jo lade din ke het’ too echoes most resoundingly.

Cinematically, the series stays more with the characters of Bose, Sachin and Jatin. Pratibha Ranta as Pratibha Lahiri looks lovely and measures up to her part of this strong woman who instead of dissuading her fiance to join the movement becomes a willing revolutionary herself. Her romantic track with Sachin, however, is overdone.

The crux, rather acid test, of any cinematic work on kranti is whether it can instill the right dose of patriotism in us. Well, the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ comes swathed in patriotic fervour, but the incredible stories of revolutionaries do not always make our hearts skip a beat or our eyes moist. Even the barbaric killing of Bagha Jatin is not as rousing.

‘Aur Aayenge’ is not just a song but also the mantra of the series and though we are introduced to martyrs such as Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad only in a flash, Nikkhil is able to create the necessary emotional momentum in those fleeting moments.

What the series pays an ode to becomes apparent and inspiring enough. Indeed, a befitting finale.

‘The Revolutionaries’ does not always match its grand intent and mixes fact with fiction far too often. Nevertheless, it takes us into the recesses of history and its heroes, which are often reduced to footnotes. On that count alone, ‘The Revolutionaries’ deserves to be seen.

If ‘Freedom At Midnight’ brought us closure, this is a brutal reminder of the British atrocities. Yet some dared to rise against their oppression, with a song on their lips, ready to kiss the gallows. ‘Honge hum is watan pe fana…’