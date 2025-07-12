Tired and tested

The year is 1990, the place is Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, and violence is the running theme of ‘Maalik’. Though Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee’s swag as a police officer is on ample display, the film belongs to Rajkummar Rao. As and in ‘Maalik’, he is menace personified, a gangster who kills without flinching, who rules through dread and fear.

Rajkummar has donned a new avatar, far removed from his usual romcom films.

The incredible actor that he is, he lives the character, channels the anger within, seethes, fumes and kills like never before. But when the hero is also the anti-hero, the makers could not resist the temptation to give him a romantic backstory, in this case his wife Shalini (Manushi Chillar).

Indeed, his evil deeds must find justification. So, no surprises that we get a background story of injustice, revolving around his poor farmer father (Rajendra Gupta).

Despite the familiarity of the plotline, director and writer Pulkit keeps us invested in Maalik urf Deepak’s tale of unbridled ambition as he goes about unleashing a reign of terror — from an ordinary college student to a dreaded don.

Despite a litany of gratuitous violence, at least till the first half, the tautness of drama is sufficient to pull us in. In the second half, more forced compulsions take over and so does ennui. Shalini appeals to her husband’s vulnerability, his love for her.

Though what makes her believe his surrender would ensure mercy for him? Or how does he himself believe the punishment for his endless killings would be just a few years? Beats us completely, but then logic is never the strength of an actioner.

Compared to his surrender bid, Maalik’s legitimate dream to fight elections is more understandable. His political ambitions pit him against a vile vidhayak (Swanand Kirkire) and his mentor Shankar Singh (Saurabh Shukla).

Though Prosenjit’s encounter specialist act sets the field for a thrilling chase, the promise is only half-delivered.

We understand Rajkummar’s need to turn a new leaf, but when will the makers, hiding under the guise of massy entertainment, care to package new wine in new bottles? Worth your time and ticket price only if the tried and tested dance of bloodshed still does not tire you out.