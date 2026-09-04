‘Turning Point: Generation 9/11’: Weapon of mass awakening

“I wanted to kill terrorists, that was my dream as a kid,” says a Marine Corps Sergeant in Netflix’s ‘Generation 9/11’ documentary — the latest in Brian Knappenberger’s Turning Point series. As the name suggests, it documents the horror of the terrorist attacks on the US by al-Qaeda through the eyes of those who grew up in its shadow.

“War on Terror”, “Weapons of Mass Destruction”, “Homeland Security” are buzzwords that even non-Americans born around the time grew up hearing often. Leaders, almost always American, would use them in speeches, on news broadcasts and during political campaigns. They resonated as the scars of 9/11 were still fresh and the trauma all too real. The chapter had changed the course of a nation and enraged an entire generation, the young Sergeant included.

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‘Generation 9/11’ opens with testimonials from many such young men and women, interspersed with heartbreaking visuals from the September 11, 2001, attacks, news coverage, recorded messages from loved ones. Yes, the viewer has seen some rendition of these moments before. But the craft and editing manage to make the first half-hour extremely effective.

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Despite the familiarity, the visuals shock, the gasps from newsreaders elicit goosebumps, the anecdotes of last conversations with loved ones stuck at the World Trade Centre or in Flight 93 make you well up.

But soon, the timeline begins to shift and you rush through a quarter of a century. It’s understandable, sometimes even smart, to spare details when attempting to retell complex geopolitical history. But even by those standards, the narrative feels oversimplified and surprisingly limited in its willingness to involve all stakeholders.

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Don’t get me wrong. Knappenberger does an incredible job of questioning the American way of going about things. To the film’s credit, it tackles hot-button issues of xenophobia, political opportunism, and patriotism head-on. But those in front of the camera, especially when discussing the cost of the “war”, often come from a place of some form of privilege. It really begs the question, was there really just no room for more engagement from the ground up?

The problem with ‘Generation 9/11’ is that as it progresses, it attempts to address bigger and bigger issues. Yes, there are no better people than American troopers to tell the tale of the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan. They even offer unmatched, and often hope-inducing, insights into the psyche of a generation shaped by the politics of its time. But are extended interview sequences and visuals of their bullet wounds and scars misplaced when played between clips showing heaps of bodies of Afghan nationals killed by suicide bombers? Very much so.

Asking soldiers about the cost of war has value, but even these queries favour a select few. When a US-trained Afghan pilot gets his time, only his trauma makes it to the screen. His perspective on the futility of war feels marginal?

‘Generation 9/11’ is much stronger when it focuses its energy and resources dissecting the intricacies of the present-day US. Are those with very little lived experience of the tragedy better shielded from its aftermath than those directly impacted by it? Can they see through the divisive nature of politics, be it under Barack Obama or Donald Trump? The makers, from the looks of it, have equal amounts of faith in both groups.

The film rightly darkens when exploring policy decisions like the 2001 Authorisation for Use of Military Force, monitoring of content online, signature strikes and so on. However, it finds hope in journalists questioning governments, children of 9/11 heroes overcoming their trauma, troopers asking questions.

‘Generation 9/11’ ends its nearly 100-minute runtime with another young voice looking at ways to end terror. Only this time, his view comes informed by the experiences of the world over the past 25 years. It could have benefitted from more of that. The tragedy is that the film understands the need for a different path to peace, but spends too much time with those who were sent to war and not enough with those who lived through it.