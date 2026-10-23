‘Udta Teer’: When it’s funny, it’s really funny

Barb re barb! ‘Dhurandhar’ on a trippy what-if trip across the border… That just about sums up this wacky, wickedly audacious comedy.

In one sequence, poor Rahul Bose is up-ended on his hospital bed while a character — I kid you not — plays playstation with his bed’s remote.

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Laugh if you will. Imagine a Pakistani spy losing his mind in India, imagining himself to be a true desh bhakt clamping down on Pakistani terrorists… there is a truly comic core in this spirited comedy which never lives up to its promise. Mainstream Hindi cinema is not allowed to be daredevilish beyond a point.

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Not that ‘Udta Teer’ is not funny. It is! When the humour rises to the occasion, the storytelling simply soars. There are bouts and blows of downslides where I felt the writing got lazy, or maybe it just couldn’t bring that swing gait and whirligig of the best moments into the rest of the film.

That said, ‘Udta Teer’ is as funny as you want it to be. The film turns standard espionage conventions completely on their head. The story follows Bilal Ahmed (Ayushmann Khurrana), a Pakistani spy who arrives in India on a mission. However, he suffers severe memory loss and begins to firmly believe that he is a patriotic Indian. Mistakenly recruited into the Indian counter-intelligence services, Bilal begins working passionately against his own handlers, triggering a chaotic, country-wide comedic chase where he has absolutely no idea what is actually going on.

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The precocious presiding premise propels the inverted spy thriller — a ‘Dhurandhar’ with a sense of humour. The funniest that ‘Dhurandhar’ got was Rakesh Bedi telling a politician he liked his “white buttocks” (buttak is the Hindi for ducks).

‘Udta Teer’ gets the over-the-fence humour. No fence meant. Ayushmann Khurrana is at the top of the game here; even when the storytelling slumps, he remains impish, buoyant. Suhail Nayar as his partner in patriotic duplicity gets it right as and when the writing wills.

The Pakistani regime is imaged as idiotic, with actors like Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover looking like they would rather be elsewhere. The most underused actor in the film is poor Raghubir Yadav, whose bearded Muslim act is as cringy as it is brief.

In one notably dim-witted sequence, all the Indian Intelligence officers give a bad name to intelligence when Khurrana remains unrecognised in a darkened room as they pin him down without exposing his face. Reminded me of Zeenat Aman’s “disguise” in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’.

The real star of the show is the late Mukul Dev. Playing a plus-sized buffoonish terrorist named Azhar Maqsood (all resemblance to real life, etc), Mukul brings a clownish menace to the dark part. His indeterminate Pakistani accent and some breathless chase sequences down lanes that barely contain his size, had me laughing out loud.

Another interesting actor who dumbs down his character’s potential by over-acting is Rahul Bose. As an Intelligence officer who must lie comatose on a hospital bed for most of his playing time, Bose could have been a laugh riot.

Sadly, he is not. Sadly, the potentially audacious idea of a spy who is confused about his identity is compromised by a finale which wants to have its cake and eat it too. At the end of the day, the flag-waving can only go this far and no further. Before it is too late, the tone of narration goes from audacious to jingoistic.

The real miracle is not that ‘Udta Teer’ survives the transition. The real miracle is that it survives the grating presence of Sara Ali Khan.