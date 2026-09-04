‘Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly’: Reclaiming the meme

“What’s the worst that can happen?” Olympic break-dancer Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn recalls her therapist asking her before the 2024 Games in Paris, where breaking was presented as a sport for the first time. “The whole world could laugh at me,” she chuckles, the prophecy defining what would come for the Australian.

The Internet had its verdict ready before the dust had settled in Paris: Raygun was terrible. Her flailing around the dance floor, complete with dinosaur arms, looked like someone attempting to remember a dance routine after being struck by a friendly lightning bolt.

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The memes wrote themselves. Then came accusations, conspiracy theories and the Internet trial, where evidence is optional and nuance is considered a personal attack.

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She made headlines. She made it to late-night joke segments. She even made it to ‘Saturday Night Live’.

But nobody asked if she ever wanted the part.

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‘Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly’ sets out to define the person behind the meme and explore overnight notoriety. Elsewhere, in the present day, Raygun gears up for redemption in Taipei, Taiwan.

Right off the bat, this ‘Untold’ outing by Netflix Sports is padded heavier than a fencer gearing up for the final bout. While questions from genuine criticism to cultural appropriation elude its runtime, almost everything else, from husband and coach Sammy Free aka Sammy Sex’s stint as a call-centre employee to her pre-Games drug test, is told quite gratuitously. Much is so second-screen you could order food and return without much catching up to do.

The film follows Gunn to the Paris Games, where she scored zero points. But the story begins after the music stops.

Behind the woman who became a meme was someone dealing with panic, anxiety, humiliation and the brutal discovery that millions of strangers can collectively decide that your worst five minutes are their entertainment for the week. Gunn speaks candidly about the toll, while her loveably suburban parents Russell and Beverly and husband offer a portrait of a woman more complicated than the Internet’s cartoon version.

But ‘Breaking Badly’ also walks a dangerously thin line between documentary and rehabilitation exercise. Because, yes, Raygun was mocked viciously. Much of the abuse was grotesque and indefensible. But not every criticism was bullying. The documentary seems reluctant to acknowledge that some ridicule came from the obvious gulf between Gunn and the world-class breakers surrounding her.

The narrative falters most in its refusal to spell out what is necessary. Breakdancing — one of hip-hop’s four elements — originated in Black culture in the Bronx, New York. Yet the culture that birthed it gets little mention, even as Gunn discusses how her PhD delves into gender and race. Nor does the documentary seriously examine the debate around its Olympic inclusion, even as dressage — essentially a voyeuristic endeavour involving rich, well-dressed men and their horses — has long been considered a sport. Other choreographed disciplines, such as ice skating and synchronised swimming, hardly make the comparison seem any less absurd.

It also never answers why or how Raygun, not necessarily considered a legend, made it to the Olympic stage. Fellow B-girls Tinylocks and Flix describe her as “interesting” and “quirky”, but never good.

The documentary is strongest when it allows contradictions to coexist. Gunn can be sincere and deluded, courageous and underprepared, victimised and yet deserving of criticism. Her performance can be disastrous and still deeply personal.

The film does not always resist making her the misunderstood underdog, but it is far more interesting when it stops asking us to pick a side.