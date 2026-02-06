‘Vadh 2’: Star duo ensures sequel does justice

Justice, we all know, by and large eludes the powerless. On screen, however, poetic justice as well as its vigilante variant has been delivered time and again. At times with a loud thump and less often in a quiet, restrained tone.

‘Vadh’, as the name suggests, is about killing. Since the word has much significance in mythology, we know it would be for the right reasons. Enter a jail in Madhya Pradesh. Now the much-acclaimed series ‘Black Warrant’ and many other Indian films have already shown us what all the innards of a jail possibly entail. So you bet the presence of a despicable criminal like Keshav (Akshya Dogra), with deep political connections, hardly comes as a surprise. What does is the tender love story brewing between a criminal serving life sentence and one of the jail’s guards. Trust both Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra to breathe life into their characters of Manju Mishra and Shambhunath Mishra.

Together they take us through a tale set in the very place where criminals are imprisoned as a consequence of their crimes. But crime and punishment are strange bedfellows, rarely ever in consonance. In fact, the film plays with this very thesis of who pays for whose crime and thus lends complexity to the thriller.

The two lead protagonists don’t have a heightened moral code and are involved in underhand dealings. Manju, with support from Shambhunath, gets essential items the inmates require, of course not as a philanthropic gesture but for money.

He makes a small amount by smuggling vegetables out of the jail. Compared to monsters like Keshav, their petty crimes are hardly worth any consternation.

All is well in their world until a new inmate, Geeta (Yogita Bihani), and jailer Prakash Singh (Kumud Mishra) arrive. That he is a caste bigot is evident in the very first scene. How the caste factor will play out is a mystery that is kept simmering till the climax.

In the beginning, the focus is on the abominable Keshav, who eyes Geeta with lascivious intent. His evil deeds manifest in many ways as we watch him prey on the hapless, not just men and women but beings of other species too. Before he can realise his lustful and sinful desires, he escapes from jail. Really?

The first part of the mystery unfolds by intermission. As it is, you don’t need to be a Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot to join the dots.

The first time we see a big freezer in Shambhunath’s room, we know it will be somehow connected to the vadh. But goriness is mostly left to imagination. What has happened to Keshav is more than obvious to the viewers, if not to the investigating officer, Inspector Ateet Singh. Even though Amitt K Singh’s well-toned body is more befitting for a model, the actor is confident enough and makes a mark. Kumud Mishra’s Prakash is certainly not a man of great virtues, yet the back story concerning him comes as a surprise.

Even if a bit contrived, it’s in the weaving of two mysteries that writer-director Jaspal Singh Sandhu scores. The short length, just over two hours, helps him maintain the momentum. Stellar actors only aid his storytelling, which does not break new ground but throws many formulaic constructs out of the window. Of course, to steer a film on the shoulders of two not-so-young actors, as he did with the hit prequel ‘Vadh’, is a brave enough choice.

But if Sanjay Mishra can stand out in senseless comedies, you know he will never miss a beat and rhythm of a meaty character. He becomes Shambhunath with every muscle of his body and face. And in the finale, when he talks about how power is linked to justice, he does not have to be bombastic; all he needs to do is be natural and deliver on the dotted line. Neena, too, sails smoothly in a part that requires her to be steely, tender and emotive too.

The supporting cast, be it Shilpa Shukla as Rajni, in charge of the women’s jail, or Kumud Mishra, brings in the necessary heft. Akshay, though vile, is not designed to be a scene-stealer.

The writing is marred by certain predictable plot twists, but the treatment has its strengths. Sapan Narula’s cinematography frames emotive moods right. There is very little unnecessary fluff and overall, ‘Vadh 2’ is more than a decent watch, least of all for the two seasoned actors.