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Home / Movie Review / ‘Whalefall’: Believe it or not

‘Whalefall’: Believe it or not

The film falls short because of an unbelievable premise

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Johnson Thomas
Updated At : 02:42 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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‘Whalefall’ hopes to thrill with an incredibly far-fetched story.
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film: Whalefall

Director: Brian Duffield

Cast: Austin Abrams, Elisabeth Shue, Josh Brolin, John Ortiz, Jane Levy and Emily Rudd

Swimming against the tide and swallowing our disbelief whole, ‘Whalefall’ hopes to thrill with an incredibly far-fetched story that follows a scuba diver who, while looking for his father’s remains, gets swallowed by an 80-foot, 60-tonne sperm whale and tries to escape, with just one hour before his oxygen runs out.

Is this by any chance probable? Well, director Brian Duffield makes a try and manages to keep it halfway believable.

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‘Whalefall’ is based on the 2023 novel of the same name. The script is credited to Duffield and Daniel Kraus, who is also the author of the novel.

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The film is set in California’s Monterey Peninsula area. A college student, Jay (Austin Abrams) returns to his hometown when his father, Mitt, dies by suicide after being diagnosed with mesothelioma. He then embarks on a scuba diving trip to find his remains.

Mitt’s wife Zara (Elisabeth Shue) and three children — Eva (Jane Levy), Nan (Emily Rudd) and Jay — are dealing with grief in different ways. Jay feels lost as he was estranged from Mitt and had ignored his attempts at reconciliation.

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The rest of the movie shows Jay’s ordeal as he tries to find a way out of the life-or-death crisis in the murky depths of the Pacific Ocean. This is a concept movie and sure to attract morbid curiosity. Jay’s frenetic panic is enough to leave us squirming.

‘Whalefall’ has an unusual storyline, so it’s intriguing at the very least. The audience’s curiosity here will be more about how the director handles the technical challenges that this survival thriller throws up rather than whether the central character survives or not. It’s hard to be concerned about a fully grown human trapped in a whale when you know for sure that the situation defies logic.

Duffield manages to generate a fair modicum of claustrophobia, tension and emotion while aiming for a thrilling endplay. Unfortunately, the entire scenario is so unbelievable that suspending your disbelief for the 100-odd minutes of runtime becomes a difficult ask. Duffield attempts to establish a connection between the whale and Abrams’ relationship with his father. The main focus of the movie is how Jay is dealing with the trauma.

The director tries to distract the audience by getting his lead to shout, shriek, cry and go absolutely berserk while featuring oedipal issues in flashback. The narrative is largely dramatic and visceral. It could well be termed disgusting by those who don’t have a stomach for enduring the battle that goes on within the entrails of the whale.

CGI has been used for some shots, but Duffield makes practical set pieces work better for the movie. The production design, visual effects, music and cinematography are competent.

James Miller’s sound design is what keeps us invested in this unbelievable story. Once Jay is inside the whale, the audience can not only hear the movement of every organ within the whale, but also feel Jay hyperventilating and gasping while the whale is squirming.

‘Whalefall’ is technically fascinating and emotionally fraught, but still falls short because of an unbelievable premise.

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