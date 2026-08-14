What stays intact amidst Batwara

Many of us have seen Asghar Wajahat’s poignant and widely staged play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai’. And most of us have seen Sunny Deol create ‘Gadar’ in cross-border love stories. So what happens when the two come together? Well, in Raj Kumar Santoshi’s ‘Batwara 1947’, Sunny Paaji’s dhai kilo ka haath is very much intact, if not forever in action, as he bashes up rioters on both sides of the border.

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What is heartening, though, is the emotive power of the film, which resonates with a fair degree of sentimentality, but is not misplaced. It is adapted from Wajahat’s play, written in 1989 and staged by eminent theatrepersons such as Habib Tanvir, Nadira Babbar and Arvind Gaur. The play might have been set during Partition, but there is no denying its universal timelessness.

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The film opens with Sunny Deol’s Sikander Mirza basking in the Independence Day celebrations in Meerut. Riots in the city force him and his family to flee to Pakistan, where in the haveli allotted to him at Lahore, he encounters this old Hindu woman, Durgavati.

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The moment Shabana Azmi marks her presence as Durgavati, the screen ignites with emotional tension. At the surface level, it’s a tale of a bond that fosters between a Hindu woman and a Muslim family, the new occupants of the mansion that was once her home. But at a deeper level, it is a story of innate human goodness surviving in the face of religious bigotry.

History is witness to the dance of brutality and massacres when India was partitioned. Even during the turbulent times, when religion became a ruse to spew hatred and venom, many not only kept their head on their shoulders but also went out of their way to ensure humanity lives.

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Coming soon after Imtiaz Ali’s layered ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, ‘Batwara 1947’ may not dig as deep, but upholds the flame of humanity. Only with a fair dose of dramatics. If on one hand there is Sikander thundering “Maa apne aap mein ek mazhab hai”, on the other, his real and reel son Karan Deol as Javed gets a whistle-worthy dialogue: “Tum mere baap ko nahi jaante, woh na ghar dekhenge na sarhad, seedha ghus ke maarenge.”

However, the strength of ‘Batwara 1947’ lies in its ability to tug at your heartstrings. An exceptional Shabana is literally the heartbeat of the film and doesn’t miss a beat. Sunny, too, touches more than an emotional chord. Even though the turnaround in his feelings towards Durgavati lacks the necessary build-up and seems a bit sudden, there is a genuine sincerity in his equation with the veteran actor.

Dimpled beauty Preity Zinta as Hamida, Sikander’s wife, is more than impressive and has enough heft to her part and screen-time.

Ali Fazal’s Habib Akhtar Kazmi, a shayar, literally the moral compass of the screenplay written by Santoshi himself, is both refreshing and impactful even in a special appearance. Abhimanyu Singh’s despotic Yakub, a goon masquerading as a self-styled custodian of his religion, plays the antagonist with evil glory. Only, he isn’t the sole negative force Sikander has to fight. His own son Javed, too, turns against him, for he has been witness to the horrors inflicted upon his community. But it’s not religion which is good or bad, but people, and they are found in all faiths.

At certain junctures, what the film cares to say appears too pedantic, but on the flip side, it never loses sight of its objective. The final scene not only leaves your eyes moist, but is an emphatic reminder of how it takes one sane voice to usher in the caravan of humanity.

Manavata se bada koi dharm nahi hota… the movie didn’t have to spell it out in so many words as the message is writ in nearly every frame. A sharper adaptation and better production values would have made it a far more potent fare.

Casting choice challenges Sunny’s popular image, but the rendition of ‘Kahan Chale Gaye Ho Mere Ram’, written by Javed Akhtar with music by AR Rahman, sure is an ace.

With both the heart and the intention in the right place, this Aamir Khan production might not leave his other acclaimed titles behind, but it still has both meaning and purpose.