What’s streaming

Black, White & Gray — Love Kills SonyLIV The docu-drama follows a journalist on a mission to uncover a trail of murders linked to a young man from an economically disadvantaged background. As he delves deeper into the investigation, he...
Updated At : 06:41 AM May 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Black, White & Gray — Love Kills

SonyLIV

The docu-drama follows a journalist on a mission to uncover a trail of murders linked to a young man from an economically disadvantaged background. As he delves deeper into the investigation, he exposes a web of corruption, patriarchy, and societal divide.

Kull: The Legacy of Raisingghs

JioHotstar

Dysfunctional family, strained relationships and a debauched royal... family drama ‘Kull’ highlights a powerful dynasty where love and loss are closely tied to lies and revenge, and murder, memory and mystery rule.

Chef’s Table: Legends

Netflix

The Emmy-nominated series celebrates four culinary giants — Jamie Oliver, Jose Andres, Alice Waters and Thomas Keller — who changed how the world eats. The groundbreaking work and global influence of these iconic chefs revolutionised modern gastronomy and inspired countless others.

Another Simple Favour

Prime Video

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri for Emily’s extravagant wedding to an Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to Capri.

