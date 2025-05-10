When food is the language of love

Everyone has different ways to process loss, and food is perhaps the most common of them all. ‘Wonder’ fame Stephen Chbosky’s directorial ‘Nonnas’ is a romcom-esque comedy that warms your heart.

Joe, single in his 40s, finds himself adrift after his mother’s death. Lonely and shaken, he takes to cooking in a bid to keep his mother and Nonna (grandmother) alive through their recipes. On a nostalgic trip to the farmers’ market at Staten Island, he sees a restaurant on sale, and decides to pour all his inheritance on reviving it.

What makes his place different from others is that he joins forces with real Italian Nonnas to bring their family dishes from different regions. With a few bumps on the way, one knows how it’s going to turn out, but in between Liz Maccie colours the canvas with stories of deep friendships, lost chances and happy beginnings.

Advertisement

Vince Vaughn (‘Wedding Crashers’) as Joe Scaravella is the right fit for the lead role — understated and mature, he turns out to be the poster boy of the power of fresh beginnings in ‘Nonnas’.

Linda Cardellini as Olivia brings a fair smattering of the love angle.

Advertisement

Susan Sarandon brings to the table the right amount of spunk as Gia, a hairdresser who takes the gamble of turning a baker in her sunset years. Lorraine Bracco as Roberta, Talia Shire as Teresa and Brenda Vaccaro as Antonella complete our Italian quartet paving way out of death, disease and distress.

Life lessons like “Don’t let old hurts get in the way of happy new beginnings” are as much a part of the story as are menu specials like capuzzelle. The film is an honest ode to Italian cooking!

Brooklyn Bridge and the ferry to Staten have been the established characters in cine world; here, too, they play a stunning backdrop. Cinematography puts forward the best of New York and a hearty amount of luscious shots from the kitchen. The music aids in creating that Italian-American feel and bringing in joie de vivre. Songs such as ‘Hyatt Street’ fit exceptionally well.

What makes ‘Nonnas’ even more endearing is that this is a story based out of true life! Enoteca Maria, the real restaurant by Joe Scaravella at Staten, first invited strictly Italian grandmothers to cook Italian food. In 2015, Joe opened his kitchen to grandmothers from all over the world.

If food is your language of love, ‘Nonnas’ is for you — a healing balm to help us keep our faith in times such as ours.