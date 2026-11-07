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Home / The Middle / A bookshop and a second life

A bookshop and a second life

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Pankaj Gupta
Updated At : 02:19 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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IT was a quiet evening at a bookshop. I had a few books cradled in my arms when I noticed her looking for something to read.

We were total strangers. Hesitantly, she asked me to recommend a book. I casually helped her pick one. And then, as book lovers do, we exchanged phone numbers to stay in touch about books. It was a chance meeting, nothing more. Or so I thought.

As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours was made in that dusty aisle between fiction and philosophy. Slowly, our discussions on authors evolved into reflections on life, and that casual bookish acquaintance matured into a relationship so strong that we decided to stay together for life. It is said that love is tender yet as strong like steel. I have lived that line.

She was a gentle girl who knew little about the ways of the world. And then life tested us. A few years later, I found myself lying in a hospital’s cancer ward. The world had become hopeless for me — filled with medicines, pain and the fear of losing everything. It was then I saw what love really is.

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Osho said, “Love is not about possession. Love is about appreciation. When you stop reducing someone to what you need, you start seeing them as they are.” She lived that.

She stood like a rock. Fighting hand in hand with me, bearing all the pain selflessly. She never spoke of her own fears; she just believed that our love would heal us. To give me company, she ate the same tasteless, salt-free hospital food, though everyone laughed at her. She cried silently in corners — something I came to know much later — but never complained.

During my recovery, after I had lost almost 20 kg to the disease and could barely look at myself in the mirror, she urged me to join a gym. I looked at her in disbelief. I thought she had lost her mind. But she was at her best again. She did not relent until I obeyed.

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Today, 15 years later, the monster of cancer has not returned, and I feel physically stronger than I have ever felt — thanks to her.

Kahlil Gibran wrote in The Prophet, “Love has no other desire but to fulfil itself... Love... does not only possess, but is possessed by its own ecstasy. Love gives naught but itself and takes naught but from itself.” That is exactly what she did — she gave herself completely.

Love did not just give me a wife. It gave me a second life. It brought out the best in me when I had almost nothing left to offer. And it all started with our shared interest in books.

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The writer is Associate Professor, DAV College, Jalandhar

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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