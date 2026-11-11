A brief encounter with Johnny Walker

THE youngest of my three paternal uncles was a film distributor. He had one office in a lane off Old Railway Road, Jalandhar, and another in Bombay (Mumbai). One day, in the late 1980s, I insisted on accompanying him to Bombay. Though I was just a schoolboy, he happily agreed, provided I promised not to trouble him. I gave him my word. Thus, we embarked on what was my first train journey.

He took me to a film studio to meet one of his friends. We entered a room, where a lean man with a pleasant smile warmly greeted him. “Do you watch movies?” he asked me.

“Not very often, but I love looking at colourful movie posters,” I replied. “Then you won’t see my face on many posters,” he said with a chuckle.

He and my uncle chatted for an hour or so while I helped myself to grapes and chocolates. I had no idea who he was. Later, I came to know that he was none other than the legendary comedian Johnny Walker (his original name was Badruddin Jamaluddin Khan Kazi). The Indore-born actor appeared in many memorable films of the 1950s and 1960s, sharing screen space with stars such as Guru Dutt, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand.

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He told us that his sharp memory helped him secure his first job in Bombay — as a bus conductor. Desperate to enter the film world, he believed that a job would allow him to remain in the city and meet producers as well as directors. He was scheduled to undergo a medical checkup, but poor vision in one eye threatened to thwart his plans. When he learnt that he would have to read the letters on an eye chart, he memorised the entire chart beforehand. He passed the test and got the job.

“The rest is history,” he added. During a bus journey, he met actor Balraj Sahni. That chance encounter changed the course of his life. It was Guru Dutt who named him after a popular brand of Scotch whisky. It’s an amazing and amusing fact that Johnny Walker, whose birth anniversary falls today, was a teetotaller.

As a child, I could not appreciate the significance of that meeting. Today, I realise how extraordinary it was. What began as a train ride with my uncle became one of my most treasured childhood memories — a brief encounter with a remarkable man whose life was a testament to talent, determination and destiny.

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The writer teaches at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar