A celebration of culinary chaos

THE other day, my son looked at my plate and asked with genuine concern, “What exactly are you eating, mum?” It was a fair question. I looked down and realised I could not answer with confidence. On that plate were six leftovers, united by fate rather than design: rajma from two nights ago, a bit of aloo gobi, yesterday’s pulao, some sambar, half a bowl of raita and a surviving patch of bhindi. Mixed, reheated and eaten with pickle, it had become more than food. It had become a concept.

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This, I believe, is the true spirit of the Indian kitchen.

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We Indians look at leftovers with ambition, possibility and renewal. Where others see “old” food, we see tomorrow’s breakfast, lunch, snack or emergency dinner. In an Indian household, leftovers simply wait for their second innings. Last night’s dal becomes the stuffing for parathas. Steamed chawal is reborn as lemon rice, curd rice, fried rice or something with such vigorous heating that its previous identity is erased forever. Dry sabzi finds new life in a sandwich, a roll or a cutlet. A lonely roti can, with onions and green chillies, return as a respectable dish in a new avatar, no questions asked.

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Our refrigerators are not storage chambers. They are coalition governments ready for future negotiations. Stainless-steel containers sit in uneasy alliance, each with its own agenda. The paneer curry believes it should lead. The chhole insist that they have the numbers. The rice is neutral but willing to support whoever provides ghee. At the back, a small bowl of chutney, though numerically weak, holds strategic power, knowing it can bring down the whole arrangement in one afternoon.

From these tense democratic conditions emerges what I now call the “amalgamated culinary chaos”, a phrase my son suggested for my meal. This is not random cooking. This is Indian household economics with tadka. It is culinary jugaad. A little of this, a little of that, all cooked together in one kadhai with onions, green chillies and enough masala to silence objections. At some point, the cook tastes it, nods and says, “Actually, this is quite nice.” And very often, it is.

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The beauty of the leftover meal is that it answers to no authority. It does not care for purity, tradition or regional boundaries. Upma may suddenly meet pav bhaji. Idlis may be sliced, fried and tossed into a North Indian-style masala.

We believe in rescue. Add tadka. Fry it. Add curd. Add pickle. There is also a moral force behind all this. Most of us were raised not to waste food. One abandoned chapati could invite a full lecture on gratitude, farmers, hunger and declining values. So, we learn to repurpose, recycle and reinvent. Leftovers are not neglected. They are celebrated.

And I must add, the “amalgamated culinary chaos” of six leftovers was a masterpiece. Delicious. This proves that disorder can happen anywhere, even on a plate. But in the Indian kitchen, chaos is rarely a failure.

The writer is a professor at Deakin University, Australia