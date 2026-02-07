A close encounter with birds

CAPTIVATING — that’s the word which sums up best the beauty and serenity of water bodies nestled amid the green cover in the Ramsar wetlands of Nangal. These wetlands serve as a blissful winter home to myriad migratory birds, including the high-flying bar-headed geese, ruddy shelducks, playful pochards and greyish gadwalls.

An evening at the Brahmoti Mandir (near Una) offers many delights, in contrast to the usual lament over the diminishing sightings of birds at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh year after year.

Among the winter habitats for winged visitors in the Nangal dam area, the mandir presents a uniquely close encounter with these nomadic birds. They appear to have developed a tacit understanding with the local community, an indicator of remarkable cohabitation. Wanderers from distant lands paddle right up to the temple’s steps, engaging in a curious communication with humans. They are often fed kneaded flour provided at the premises.

The playful interaction between humans and birds is mesmerising. Watching energetic birds swoop through the air to grab a morsel or dive deep into the water to catch a crumb is quite a treat — it’s a fascinating conversation with nature itself.

As the sun sets, about 50 swans resting on the lake’s shore about 250 metres away suddenly become active and glide into the water. Temple bells begin to ring and prayers grow louder. Perhaps responding to the sounds, the coots abruptly turn back and swim away from the shore.

The swans soon arrive beside the steps. They readily pick morsels offered by my friend. When asked whether these birds are familiar with temple visitors, an onlooker explains, “These are local swans; they are very comfortable here. Migratory birds come only during winters. There are many other sites, but nowhere else do the birds come so close to humans. I’ve tried feeding them at other places, but have usually failed.”

Accompanying us is an avid birdwatcher and nature enthusiast, who strikes a note of caution. “I feel very happy seeing these birds come near us and take food from our hands,” he says. “However, there is a big risk. Migratory birds are adapted to searching for food in their environment. Crumbs given by people make them vulnerable to traps laid by hunters, and many of them end up getting killed.” His incisive observations offer us ample food for thought.