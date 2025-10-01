A close shave in Rajasthan sector

WAR is a muddle of actions — some that actually happened and some that almost did. The 1965 war was the first in which our forces were allowed to cross the international border. Major battles took place in Punjab. Fighting in the Rajasthan sector started after the ceasefire took effect on September 22 as the Pakistanis carried out an air attack on the Jodhpur jail hospital.

The Army had only one brigade deployed to defend the whole of Rajasthan. The operational responsibility of this border was with the Delhi & Rajasthan (D&R) Area, headquartered in Delhi. In view of the flare-up, its advance headquarters quickly moved to Jodhpur. Two brigades were soon shifted from the east and placed under the D&R Area.

The GOC visited forward posts regularly. On October 24, the first stop was Tanot, which was occupied by a Sikh Light Infantry Company. Apart from the GOC, there were two Brigadiers, two Lt Colonels — including the commanding officer of the Camel Battalion — and me as the ADC.

After the visit, as the helicopter took off from the makeshift helipad at Tanot to fly south-west to Longewala, the rotors created a mini sandstorm, momentarily blinding the pilots.

On reaching a post, and assuming it to be Longewala, the pilots descended to an altitude of about 100 ft, looking for a landing pad. Through the portholes, we could see the post; obstacles placed on the cart track, camels sitting idle, washings laid out on the sand to dry. Soldiers, mostly in vests and shorts, looked up curiously as the helicopter circled overhead thrice.

Failing to find a suitable landing place, the pilots regained height. As there were no landmarks other than sand dunes, the usual method of terrain flying was not possible. Unsure of their location, the pilots finally headed eastwards. After about half an hour, we reached a larger post where Gorkha troops were spotted. The pilots made a landing; it was Ramgarh, well in the rear.

Later that day, a Pakistani wireless signal was intercepted, seeking an explanation from the post commander about why a low-flying helicopter with clear Indian markings was not shot down. Actually, the place where we ‘almost landed’ was the Sadhawala post that had changed hands between the warring sides a few times. On that day, it was under Pakistani occupation. Luckily, as it was a Sunday, the post commander had gone to the rear and the JCO in charge could not take a decision. Being unaware of the ground situation, we all kept sitting placidly, inhaling fumes from the fuel tank mounted inside the Mi-4 helicopter.

Looking back, I think that had we actually landed, we would have been taken prisoners. The incident would have made headlines in Pakistani newspapers. While the senior officers would have been named, I would have been mentioned merely as ‘one Captain’. Being a junior is a handicap in every situation.