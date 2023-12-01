A colossus of art and culture

RK Saboo

I do not recollect where and when we met Dr BN Goswamy for the first time. My wife Usha met Karuna (Goswamy’s wife) when she was working on her thesis on ‘Vaishnavism in the Punjab Hills and Pahari Painting’ at Panjab University. They clicked instantly and their friendship flourished because of their common love for books, art, music and gardening. Sometime later, we met Dr Goswamy. He was already renowned for his work on miniature paintings and as an art historian.

Years ago, we were in San Diego, USA, for a Rotary event. The famous San Diego Museum had organised a lecture series on Indian art by Goswamy, and the people there were appreciating the knowledge and expertise of this man from Chandigarh — we naturally felt very proud.

In February 2012, in recognition of his great contribution to the history of art in India, the Shreyas award of excellence was conferred on him by the Rotary International District 3080. The award was presented by Gen VP Malik (retd), former Army Chief; the event was attended by over 1,000 Rotarians representing 75 clubs from District 3080.

I requested him in 1994 to join the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kendra Committee as a member; he accepted my offer graciously. Later, he joined the Advisory Council of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and always contributed valuable ideas for the institution’s cultural activities. Whenever any organisation invited him for any event, big or small, in Chandigarh, he would accept promptly.

Goswamy was the chief guest at a contemporary art festival organised jointly by Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Whether it was the play Gandhiji’s Dandi March, performed by Bhavan students, an art workshop organised by the Rajasthan Parishad or a spiritual discourse on Swami Vivekananda at the Ramakrishna Mission, he participated enthusiastically, quoting Kabir, Rahim, Rumi and others.

He was the guest speaker at a meeting of Rotary Club of Chandigarh and the topic was ‘The poems I know’. The audience was impressed by his deep knowledge of poetry.

Karuna and Dr Goswamy were an ideal couple — simple, family-oriented and great friends. Occasionally, we were invited to their home for informal meals and sangeet baithak, which they warmly hosted.

Goswamy always gifted us his books, including the most recent one, The Indian Cat. It was so touching to see the book dedicated to his son Apurva, whom he had lost recently. With tearful eyes, I wished that no parent should have to experience such sad moments.

On November 17, 2023, the world lost a doyen of art and culture and a master storyteller. Usha and I lost a friend, and Chandigarh’s society lost a famed, versatile and yet so humble and unpretentious person.

