A Commonwealth medal cost him a job

SPORTING glory is often measured in terms of medals, records and podium finishes. Yet, behind many celebrated performances lie stories of sacrifice. One such forgotten chapter belongs to Mohinder Singh Gill, India’s pioneering triple jumper whose silver medal at the 1974 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in New Zealand came at a price few athletes could imagine — he lost his job.

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Based in the US, Gill had established himself among the world’s leading triple jumpers. He came agonisingly close to breaking the world record before a controversial foul denied him a place in history. While writing Gill’s biography, I came across several fascinating episodes from his career.

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After winning the Asian Championship title in 1973, Gill accepted a management position with Safeway Supply Division in California and began a career in business administration. Despite being selected for the Indian team, he was denied an air ticket just days before the CWG, while rumours were spread that he had withdrawn. After appealing to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from the US, his travel was swiftly arranged, allowing him to represent India. Securing leave from his employer proved even more difficult. Having only recently joined the company, Gill knew there was virtually no chance of being granted leave. He therefore claimed he had suffered an injury while jogging and obtained medical leave before quietly leaving for Christchurch, New Zealand.

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Despite travelling for nearly 20 hours and arriving with minimal preparation, Gill performed brilliantly. He clinched the silver medal with a jump of 53 ft 9 in. By bagging the bronze medal at the 1970 CWG in Edinburgh, Gill became the first Indian athlete to win two Commonwealth Games medals in athletics — a distinction that remained unmatched for decades.

His celebrations were short-lived. Gill skipped the closing ceremony and left New Zealand almost immediately after winning his medal. During the journey home, he struck his head against a concrete slab at the airport and was left bleeding. Airline staff recognised him from the CWG ceremony, where Queen Elizabeth II had presented him with the medal.

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Gill reported for work, hoping that life would return to normal. Instead, newspaper reports exposed his secret trip. His employer confronted him for falsely claiming medical leave while travelling halfway around the world to represent India at the CWG. He was dismissed immediately. Gill walked out of the office and drove straight to the athletics track. The corporate career he had tried to pursue had ended.

History remembers Gill as a Commonwealth medallist. It seldom remembers the remarkable price he paid for that honour. Eventually, he carved out a niche for himself in the corporate world by founding two firms, ‘Mohinder’ and ‘Legends’.

The writer is Deputy Director, Public Relations, Punjab