A drive that made the border vanish

ON a sabbatical from work, I had an urge to return to academia, libraries and books. On the first day of my stay in England, I booked a cab from the bus stop to my hotel. The chauffeur conversed in clipped Queen’s English, but his subcontinental accent gave him away. We exchanged pleasantries and parted ways.

The following day, I booked a cab to ferry me from the hotel to my college residence. Lo and behold, it was the same cabbie! He instantly recognised me, a turbaned Sikh. He loaded my baggage and we got talking. I enquired about his geographical antecedents. “Lahore”, he said. “Fir assi angrezi vich gall kyu kar rahe haan?” I asked (Why are we speaking in English?).

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He looked at me through the rear-view mirror and laughed. And just like that, quick as a flash, his English disappeared in an instant. Here we were, two desis conversing in chaste Punjabi in vilayat. As we drove through picturesque boulevards, he told me that his maternal aunts and grandparents hailed from Jalandhar and Ludhiana before Partition. I told him about my maternal grandfather, who had come from Lyallpur, near Toba Tek Singh.

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A muted sense of nostalgia pervaded the atmosphere. Our grandparents had lived in places that, for them, were simply home. Then history drew a line across Punjab and turned familiar journeys into international travel. Now, decades later, two of their descendants were sitting in a taxi in Oxford, discussing the places they had left behind.

Talking about his family, he summed up his predicament in one sentence: "Masla ae hai ki meri wife America jana chaundi hai, mein Lahore te bachche UK de ho gaye” (My wife wants to go to America, I want to go to Lahore, and the children have become British).

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We laughed out loud. I realised that this is what migration eventually does to families. Members of the first generation long for the places they were forced to abandon abruptly. The second divides its holidays between continents. The third acquires an accent, a different passport and a completely different answer to the question: “Where are you from?”

For me, Lahore is a place I have never visited. Pakistan’s Punjab province exists in family folklore: Lyallpur, Gujranwala, Toba Tek Singh. Places that were once ordinary addresses and now have a mythical appeal buried in the deepest recesses of my grandparents’ memory. For the cabbie, Jalandhar and Ludhiana perhaps had a similar resonance.

Before we knew it, the cab reached my college residence. I paid the fare. He helped unload my three suitcases. “Milde rawangey!” he chimed (We will meet again). I smiled.

In Oxford, of all places, a turbaned Sikh from India and a Punjabi from Pakistan had found each other in a taxi. For 20 minutes, the border had ceased to exist. And, mercifully, so had my English.

The writer is an officer of the Indian Economic Service