A fair deal after all

A fair deal after all

Photo for representation.



Yashvir Mahajan

THE year was 1994 and I was posted as SDM in a border area of Punjab. One day, a deputation of local industrialists called on me. ‘Sir, saade naal dhakka ho reha hai (we are being harassed),’ they said. The local truck union was allegedly forcing them to hire its trucks when they had their own vehicles to transport the products. I asked the authorities concerned to look into the case and take appropriate action, but to no avail.

A few days later, a deputation of truckers from neighbouring districts met me. They alleged that the local union was preventing them from filing tenders with the Army authorities to transport the goods to higher reaches, even though they were ready to quote much lesser rates.

I sent for the union president. A posse of union members arrived. When confronted with the complaints, they cited inflation and increasing rates of tyres and diesel. I told them to mend their ways. However, they remained unfazed.

The authorities in the Sub Area of the Army command said it was a civil issue and asked me to handle it. A couple of days later, on my way to Gurdaspur to attend a meeting, I noticed a barrier erected by the union to collect fee from commercial vehicles passing by. My hackles were raised. On my way back, I (assisted by my bodyguards) swooped on their setup, dismantled it, seized their receipt books and made the occupants flee.

A property of the Improvement Trust encroached upon by the union — from where it was running its office — was evicted. A diary of the union was also seized; it carried entries of handsome amounts paid to certain persons of the district, including me!

The next day, the minister representing the constituency made a fuming call to me over the ‘ruckus’ I had caused, much to the detriment of her staunch supporters. I apprised her of the harassment they were causing to the public, besides the bogus entries of gratification paid to some important persons of the town. Convinced, she told me to proceed as per the law.

The subsequent tendering process in the Sub Area was hassle-free. The tenders went in favour of the new entrants as the rates quoted by them were significantly lower.

On April 1, when the new contractors were to commence their operations, I learnt that local truckers were staging a dharna in front of the supply depot on the GT Road. The loaded trucks were lined up, waiting to move. I, accompanied by the SP, reached the site with an ample force in tow. When persuasion failed, I asked the police to evict them by the use of appropriate force in case they didn’t clear the road in five minutes. Sensing the adverse situation, they started slipping away one by one. The traffic began moving.

A protester came to me and grudgingly said, ‘Sir, ae ta tussi dhakka kar rahe ho (you are harassing us).’The shoe was now on the other foot!

