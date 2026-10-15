A farewell that never happened

FOR nearly 10 years, my parents had lovingly served Radha-Krishna, treating them not merely as deities to be worshipped, but as family members. My mother, in particular, was deeply attached to them. Every day, she would spend nearly two hours preparing their shringaar, carefully dressing as well as adorning the idols with the same affection one would show a beloved child.

One day, an incident left her devastated. One foot of Lord Krishna’s idol got damaged. My mother felt that something precious and irreplaceable had broken. She was inconsolable. A fellow devotee suggested that the appropriate course would be to perform jal pravah — respectfully immersing both idols in the Yamuna.

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With profound sadness, she accepted what she believed was the right thing to do. Her heart, however, seemed to be saying something entirely different.

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We were travelling by train to Vrindavan when my mother received a call from her brother. My uncle said he had chosen new idols for her. She paused and said something that seemed to carry a deeper meaning: “They are also not seeking separation from me.”

The following morning, we reached Vrindavan. Our first thought was to go to the Yamuna and bid the idols what we believed would be the final farewell.

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While staying at a temple, we met a devotee from Poland, with whom our family had a long association. When he heard that we were going to the Yamuna, he expressed a desire to accompany us.

I felt that we should tell him why we were going, so I explained everything — the idol’s damaged foot, my mother’s anguish and our decision to perform jal pravah.

“I want to have a look immediately,” he exclaimed.

When he saw the idol, he looked at us with disbelief. “How can you say there is a defect?” he asked. “How can Krishna be imperfect?”

Then came words that changed everything: “From now on, I will take care of both idols like my own children. I will do their seva.” We were left speechless.

The moment we surrendered the idols into his care, my mother received a call from her brother. The new ones had arrived at his house. In that moment, what had appeared to be a painful farewell revealed itself as something else. There had been no separation at all.

Perhaps, in ways we could not understand at the time, Krishna had simply arranged for His seva to continue, ensuring that neither He nor His devotee would have to experience the pain of parting.

The writer is Senior Sub Editor, The Tribune