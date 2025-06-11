DT
Home / The Middle / A journey of clutch, brake & broken dreams

A journey of clutch, brake & broken dreams

Saurabh Malik
Updated At : 05:04 AM Jun 11, 2025 IST
IT was meant to be a quick hop. Just 13 km from Shoghi to Shimla. A drive shorter than most people’s morning motivational reels. But as I left the pine-scented calm of Shoghi and merged onto what can only be described as the Highway to Hell, I knew this would not be a commute. It would be a character-building experience. A Himalayan pilgrimage, undertaken not on foot, but with the left foot eternally bouncing between clutch and despair.

By the time I crossed Tara Devi — somewhere around what felt like my second reincarnation — I had given up on reaching the Himachal Pradesh High Court on time. Or with a functioning knee. Or with any remaining faith in linear movement.

I was headed to the HC to report a case. As a journalist, my notepad was ready, my facts in place — but what I hadn’t anticipated was that the real drama would begin much before I reached the courtroom.

What used to be a road was now a highly participative social experiment in human patience. An unending column of cars, honking in no discernible rhythm, like a jazz performance gone very wrong.

On one side, towering mountains whispered “serenity,” while on the other, buses inched forward like ancient tortoises with suspension problems.

Somewhere near Sankat Mochan, I started hallucinating that I was driving a vintage sewing machine. Clutch in, brake, half clutch, slight release, brake again, sigh, scream internally, repeat. The car moved in millimetres. I moved in metaphors.

Behind me, an irritated tourist in a rented cab shouted “Shimla kab aayega?” and I wanted to tell him that Shimla wasn’t a place anymore. It was a concept. A dream. A misty ideal that one moved toward but never quite reached — like utopia, or a functional municipality.

At some point, the road became so congested that I had a conversation with a monkey sitting on the railing. He nodded, as if to say, “We warned you.” I offered him a piece of my soul. He declined.

Children grew up in the car next to mine. A couple that had just met at the tunnel entrance broke up before the Lift. I think one of them still lives there.

At two hours and 20 minutes, I reached near the High Court.

It struck me that the 100-km drive from Chandigarh to Shoghi had taken the same time as this 13-km crawl to Shimla. Only in Himachal, I thought, can distance be measured not in kilometres but in karma.

The journey had aged me. The left side of my body now belonged to a 70-year-old ballerina with arthritis. I parked, unfolded myself from the car like a creased legal notice, and limped into court, a broken man clutching a notepad and the last shreds of his will to live.

And the irony? The court adjourned the case in two minutes. Naturally.

On the way back to Shoghi, I considered walking.

But then again, I’m not that reckless.

Moral of the story: Himachal is beautiful. But if you are planning to reach Shimla from Shoghi, do what the clouds do — float.

Or just leave a day before.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

