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Home / The Middle / A lesson in democracy

A lesson in democracy

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Lt Gen Raj Kadyan retd
Updated At : 03:44 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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OURS was the biggest village in that part of Rohtak district (then in Punjab). Many children from neighbouring villages studied at our District Board Middle School.

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I was in Class V in 1951. One day in late October, we were called for a special assembly. The headmaster told us that elections would be held the next day on the campus and we should wear clean clothes on the occasion. Our school uniform comprised a yellow shirt and blue janghiya. Since only white cloth (lattha) was available, it was dyed at home.

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The headmaster told us that India was now a democracy and real power rested with the masses. As most of us had no memory of British rule, we had no clue what he meant, but we clapped on cue.

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Next day, a portly gentleman (Babuji) wearing spectacles and carrying a register arrived along with two helpers. A table was placed for him in the school verandah. Villagers — mostly men — soon started assembling. There were also a few grandmothers.

It was rather warm for that time of the year. Village residents gathered around a hookah beneath the neem tree in the school compound. The tree had served as our “classroom” in Class II as rooms were still under construction. We had parroted our tables while the yellow-green fruit fell on us.

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The gathering queued up behind placards of different political parties. The longest queue was for Nehru’s party; hardly anyone used the name “Congress”. A shorter one was for the Communist Party of India (CPI). There were just 3-4 villagers in the queue for ‘Pilani Mazdoor’. (Much later, I came to know that it was the Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party started by JB Kripalani).

The atmosphere was peaceful. Jibes were exchanged, but there were no disputes or arguments. There were no police personnel around. Babuji and his team conducted a headcount. Some landless tenants, who had resided there for decades, were disqualified on the whispered advice of the numbardar.

After being counted in one queue, villagers joined another one and were counted again. I somehow assumed that this “double voting” reflected the power of the people in a democracy, as our headmaster had said. It was apparent that Babuji was a polling officer, observer and judge rolled into one.

During that era, villagers received scant news of the outside world. Voting went largely by what the numbardar desired.

Next day, the headmaster assembled us again to extol the virtues of elections. He ended by asking us whether we had understood what democracy was. We all collectively responded with a spirited “Yes, SIR”.

The writer is former Deputy Chief of Army Staff

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