A life lesson learnt from a flat tyre

JUST like life, Indian roads are rarely smooth. Impediments confront you anytime, anywhere. Especially when you are rushing for an important appointment, the car tyre seems to shout, “This is the best time for me to burst!” You are caught unawares, to say the least.

“Changing a flat tyre is one skill every man, woman and child must learn.” That’s what I lectured my family members on being told that we were going to be late for our appointment and would probably have to go there another day. We had a spare tyre, but none of us knew how to do the needful.

An idea struck me and I decided to hitch a ride. I gave a thumbs-up and frantically waved my left hand up and down, hoping that some traveller might find warmth within his/her heart on this cold winter day. We just could not afford to miss our appointment.

Two cars did stop, but unfortunately they were loaded with all kinds of things on the backseat and there was no space available. They went on their way, while I asked myself how often I had stopped for a stranded car on the highway to help strangers.

Soon, another car stopped. My husband pointed at the yellow number plate and declared, “It’s a taxi!” Out stepped two Punjabi Gabrus. They were willing to change the tyre, but we did not have even a minute to lose. Both then offered to drop us at our destination, which was still one-and-a-half hours away. They charged us what they felt was fair. We were fine with it and happily sat in the backseat, thanking life for its small mercies and listening without fuss to Punjabi music as we rode on. Luckily, we made it in time for our all-important appointment.

The two young men booked a taxi for our return journey. On the way, we found an eatery where we helped ourselves to delicious food. The whole experience made us feel immensely grateful.

Every day, we take so much for granted, not realising how lucky and blessed we are to have it all — simple yet important things like waking up in a comfortable bed, food on our plates, eyes to see the beauty of the world, and of course, our cars running smoothly.

Instead of desiring more and more and hoping for a better or different tomorrow, we sometimes forget that so many of our wishes have already been fulfilled. We must remember it all the time, and not just when things go horribly wrong for us. And indeed, it is never too late to learn how to change a flat tyre!